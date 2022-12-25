Read full article on original website
Related
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
atozsports.com
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
atozsports.com
Cowboys have critical decision to make during the next few days
In the NFL, primetime games will always get fans excited. This is why Dallas Cowboys fans have to feel some level of hype – especially following a 40-point performance – about Thursday’s night game against the Tennessee Titans. A late December showdown between one team that has...
Report: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Aims to Play in Week 17 vs. Saints
The starting quarterback missed Saturday’s 40–34 loss to the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder injury.
Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker
The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Giants Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pick
The New York Giants have made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon. They have reportedly signed linebacker Jarrad Davis to their 53-man roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Davis has played in three games this season but has only totaled three tackles (one solo). This comes after he played...
NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News
Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015. Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order. Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Football aside, 2022 was a good year for the Green Bay Packers and its fans
This was not a great season for the Green Bay Packers on the football field, but off the gridiron, the team and its fans had much to celebrate. From an English soccer team in Green Bay and an American football team in London to ongoing major construction at and around Lambeau Field, the Packers broke new ground in 2022, not the least of which was the team's report of more than a half-billion dollars in revenue. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Herman, FAU hiring Penn State analyst as OC, per report
Tom Herman is back in the head coaching ranks after spending 2022 on the sidelines. Now, the former Houston and Texas head coach and assistant at Ohio State is putting together his coaching staff at FAU. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, one of those pieces for the Owls is going...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/27: Playoff chances, Barkley and Jones, more headlines
The Giants can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17 with a win. They can even reach postseason if they lose to the Colts. Per @NFLPlayoffScenarios on Twitter, here’s how:. Washington Commanders loss + Detroit Lions loss + Green Bay Packers loss OR. Washington loss + Seattle Seahawks loss...
Big Blue View
Potential strategy to sign both Jones and Barkley
It is clear that Jones and SB are becoming a pretty effective pair. The challenge will be can we sign both and not over pay for SB. The Giants should sign Jones for a 3 year contract with a 4th year option at around $30M per year. Maybe they add some flexibility by adding bonus options. There is no way they let a young, improving QB walk out the door. $30M may prove to be a steal in 2 years.
Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17
The New York Giants will close out their home schedule this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game itself will also carry crucial importance. If the Giants defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 and just their second since winning Super Bowl XLVI at the conclusion of the 2011 season.
Big Blue View
Anyone going to game against Colts?
Taking my family for the first game ever. No parking pass but looking for parking lot experience. I'll chip in for food! I can't wait to see us clinch for the first time in a long time. I'm hoping there's a bunch of us rooting for our team! I to...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/28: Tae Crowder, Isaiah Hodgins, mock drafts, more
Giants get a wide receiver. You probably want to get to know these names. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?
How will the New York Jets shake things up for next year?. It’s once again a difficult time to root for the Jets, who have recently named Mike White as starting quarterback after he was cleared from his rib injury. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
Big Blue View
"Non Exclusive Franchise Tag" Still confused
Re: The dollars the Giants offer Barkley with the "NEF" tag, ...can they offer any amount they want?. Or is there a minimum set price for the RB position Giants must offer if they use the "non exclusive franchise" tag?. So..... Can Giants offer 10 million and "tag" him?. Then...
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 17: Giants hold steady at No. 12
NFL.com (14) Getting beat on a 61-yard field goal at the gun is a helpless way to go out, but Brian Daboll’s team could have triumphed at U.S. Bank Stadium with better execution in the final quarter. A dropped interception, a pick from Daniel Jones and a blocked punt all came back to haunt the Giants in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Jones was excellent overall, completing 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards, while Saquon Barkley added another entry to his Comeback Player of the Year dossier, bursting through a stacked box on fourth-and-2 to score the touchdown that set up the dramatic 2-point conversion to tie the game late. The Giants can still clinch a playoff berth with a win over the lowly Colts on Sunday.
Comments / 0