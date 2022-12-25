ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Pedestrian killed in crash on Christmas Eve

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood late Saturday evening.

In a statement from the Lakewood Police Department, officials said that a 26-year-old man was walking in the eastbound direction along West Florida Avenue when a vehicle traveling in the same direction on that stretch of the road struck him.

The woman who was driving the vehicle immediately called 911 and on stayed on the scene until first responders arrived.

Woman dies after crash in Lakewood

The man did not survive the crash and passed away at the scene of the crime.

LPD has since launched an investigation into the cause of this crash and has not yet ruled out speed or impairment.

The identity of the man who died has not been released, but FOX31 will provide updates once officials provide them.

