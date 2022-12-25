Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
El Paso scrambles to help migrants in Christmas border crisis
Immigrant groups and volunteers in El Paso, Texas, are working overtime this Christmas season to help a massive wave of migrants and asylum-seekers endure the historic arctic freeze that's sweeping the United States. Why it matters: "Everybody's working as quickly as possible to make sure that those facilities are available,"...
Volunteers spring into action after migrants left outside Harris' home
Claudia Tristán, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, spent the wee hours of Sunday helping feed 140 migrants who were left by the roadside on Christmas Eve outside Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence, the Naval Observatory. The big picture: Tristán and other advocates said the...
Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day
U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Scoop: U.S. Jewish leaders warn Israeli officials over incoming right-wing government
Several U.S. Jewish leaders during a meeting with Israeli officials earlier this month warned that racist and extremist moves by the new Israeli government could seriously hamper support for Israel among Jews in the U.S., six sources who either attended the meeting at the Israeli embassy in Washington or were briefed on it told Axios.
Florida named fastest-growing state in the country by Census
People have been flocking to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any other state over the last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: This is the first time Florida has been named the fastest-growing state since 1957. The...
Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've...
House sends Biden $1.7 trillion government funding bill
The House passed the nearly $1.7 trillion long-term, government funding bill 225-201 on Friday ahead of a looming deadline. One member voted "present." Why it matters: The legislation will fund the government through next September — preventing the new Congress from being thrust into yet another spending fight when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now
The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order. Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million for last 2022 drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $640 million for the lottery's last drawing of the year on Friday after nobody won the grand prize Tuesday. Driving the news: The Dec. 30 drawing is estimated to be the sixth largest in the lottery's 20-year history if there’s a winner and the prize stops growing, according to Mega Millions.
Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"
The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
