ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

El Paso scrambles to help migrants in Christmas border crisis

Immigrant groups and volunteers in El Paso, Texas, are working overtime this Christmas season to help a massive wave of migrants and asylum-seekers endure the historic arctic freeze that's sweeping the United States. Why it matters: "Everybody's working as quickly as possible to make sure that those facilities are available,"...
EL PASO, TX
Axios

Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day

U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Axios

Florida named fastest-growing state in the country by Census

People have been flocking to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any other state over the last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: This is the first time Florida has been named the fastest-growing state since 1957. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

House sends Biden $1.7 trillion government funding bill

The House passed the nearly $1.7 trillion long-term, government funding bill 225-201 on Friday ahead of a looming deadline. One member voted "present." Why it matters: The legislation will fund the government through next September — preventing the new Congress from being thrust into yet another spending fight when Republicans take control of the House in January.
Axios

Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now

The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order. Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million for last 2022 drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $640 million for the lottery's last drawing of the year on Friday after nobody won the grand prize Tuesday. Driving the news: The Dec. 30 drawing is estimated to be the sixth largest in the lottery's 20-year history if there’s a winner and the prize stops growing, according to Mega Millions.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday released its long-awaited final report, which includes detailed evidence compiled by the panel relating to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Why it matters: The report provides the clearest look yet at what transpired before, during and after one of the...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy