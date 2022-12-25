Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash Were so Excited to Meet Each Other That They Started Jumping on the Bed ‘Like Kids’
Bob Dylan met Johnny Cash in 1964. They admired one another and were overtaken with excitement when they saw each other.
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Johnny Cash Wrote a Letter Telling a Magazine to ‘Shut Up’ About Bob Dylan
Johnny Cash was an early fan of Bob Dylan and wrote him a letter to do so. He also wrote to a magazine that had criticized Dylan.
‘The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards Explains Why He Rarely Uses Guitar Pedals
Keith Richards is one of the most famous guitar players in the world, and the 'Rolling Stones' musician recently shared why he rarely uses guitar pedals in his music.
John Mellencamp Had to Tell Bob Dylan to Stop Calling Him
John Mellencamp and Bob Dylan became friends. After a number of late night phone calls from Dylan, Mellencamp told him to stop calling.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Stevie Nicks Says Don Henley ‘Wishes’ She Had Written 1 Lyric About Him
Looking back at her greatest hits, Stevie Nicks says former flame Don Henley 'wishes' a line in one of her most famous songs was about him.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
A Fleetwood Mac Producer ‘Never Really Liked’ This Hit Christine McVie Song From the ‘Rumours’ Album
A "Rumours" producer said he "never really liked" this popular Fleetwood Mac song written by Christine McVie.
19-Year-Old Dolly Parton Was Originally Pitched As A Bubblegum Pop Singer, But Wrote Her Way Into Country
A world without country queen, Dolly Parton, is not a world I’d ever want to live in. A world without “Jolene,” 9:5 The Musical, the 99 track Dolly Box Set, or Dollywood seems outrageous to even consider. Her talent and kindness has touched millions and made our world a better place.
Bob Dylan Deeply Hurt Paul Simon With His Drunken Antics
Paul Simon admired Bob Dylan. Because of this, Dylan's behavior at a Simon & Garfunkel concert was particularly hurtful to Simon.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
1 of Johnny Cash’s Most Famous Songs Wasn’t Written By Him
The Man in Black had hit songs throughout his career, but one of Johnny Cash's most famous songs wasn’t his.
Ringo Starr Said Seeing Elvis in Concert Was ‘Scary’ for Him
Ringo Starr saw Elvis perform in Las Vegas. He said that he realized he did not want to end up in the same place as Elvis.
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
Ultimate Classic Rock
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 1