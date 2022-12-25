Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
Cashton fire crews called to structure fire on Irish Ridge Road
CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) – Firefighters battle another fire in below-freezing temperatures, this time in Cashton. Crews were called to a building on Irish Ridge Road near Parker Road. When News 8 Now arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly out. Smoke could be seen coming from the area. Fire crews from multiple surrounding towns were called in to help...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
thecountyline.net
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
WEAU-TV 13
Man accused of firing gunshots in La Crosse on Christmas Day
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fort Worth, TX man is facing charges after being accused of firing shots from a suspected handgun in the City of La Crosse on Christmas Day. Court records show 33-year-old Luke Springer is facing charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct. Court records also show Springer is facing a citation of reckless driving-endanger safety.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse Christmas tree collection scheduled Jan. 3-6
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas tree collection for 2023 in La Crosse is scheduled to run Jan. 3-6. According to a media release from La Crosse Refuse & Recycling, City of La Crosse, you are asked to remove tinsel, ornaments, and tree bags, and set your tree out on the boulevard by 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 3.
wiproud.com
Shots fired in La Crosse, man arrested
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 33-year-old man from Texas is arrested after La Crosse Police responded to a shots fired call. Officers say Luke Springer was arguing with someone in the 1300 block of Avon Street about his driving. Police say Springer then fired a gun several times. No one was hurt. LCPD is recommending springer face multiple charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Donations pour in after 11 families lose everything in Spring Grove Fire
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — 11 Spring Grove families lost everything in the fire that destroyed six apartments and a hardware store. Local businesses are coming together to help the families. It’s the days after a tragedy, the kindness of a community shines through. “We had so many donations coming in,” said Chamber of Commerce treasury, Teresa Fegyak. In Spring...
WEAU-TV 13
MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: NW Rochester death considered suspicious; body found by dog-walker
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Dec. 28 that they would still not officially confirm the woman’s identity until the investigation had progressed further. Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO said there was still no danger to the public, and that the...
La Crosse Christmas tree decorated with the names of 80 loved ones who lost their battle to addiction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — There are many decorated trees at La Crosse’s Rotary Lights– but one tree is still being decorated in memory of loved ones. According to the American Medical Association, in just the last year, more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose. This holiday season, local families are using their tree at Riverside Park to remind...
KIMT
Woman's body found in Olmsted Co., officials call it 'very suspicious death'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A female body was found in a ditch Monday night and authorities are calling it a “very suspicious death.”. The woman’s body was found at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverbluff Ln. NW. and West River Rd. NW. in Cascade Township. A woman was...
WEAU-TV 13
CHRIS DANIELSON, MIKE GARBERS, AND THE ALMA CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the snowstorm on December 14th, 15th, and16th the village of Merrillan had a lot of trees and power lines down which caused many black outs. Our village only has two maintenance men, Chris Danielson and Mike Garbers. They worked nonstop for almost 72 hours to keep our residents safe. I would also like to thank the Alma Center School District for opening the school as a warming center for our residents. You have to love our small towns. Please give them all the Sunshine Award.
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
winonaradio.com
WPD Officially Recommends Charges in Last Week’s Pursuit that Ended at Latsch Island
(KWNO)- The driver that fled from officers in the early morning hours of Friday, December 23rd, has been identified and charges have been recommended to the County Attorney. The Driver, 34-year-old Javier Barrientos of Winona, was referred charges of Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Careless Driving.
wwisradio.com
Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck
A state trooper is recuperating after a truck slammed into his patrol vehicle near Wisconsin Dells. WMTV says the trooper was responding to a crash on I-90 in Juneau County early Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the patrol vehicle. The report says the pickup truck rolled into the ditch, but the driver was unharmed. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Possession After Traffic Stop
(KWNO)- On Saturday, December 24th, around midnight, a Winona Police Officer pulled over a vehicle after an improper turn and the windows being illegally tinted. At first, it was a normal traffic stop in which the Officer was going to charge the driver, 27-year-old Derrick Carpenter, with Driving without Revocation and no proof of insurance.
Rochester Couple Charged With Defrauding Vulnerable Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester couple is accused of stealing funds from a vulnerable elderly man after taking over his finances. 34-year-old Colleen Siverling Keigher and 33-year-old Corey Keigher are each charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. The criminal complaint alleges the husband and wife wrote themselves checks for a total of just over $125,000 from the victim's bank accounts last year.
