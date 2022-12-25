ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Fleeing suspect crashes into ambulance in Oceanside, hurting himself and 2 paramedics

By Emily Alvarenga, Kristen Taketa
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A domestic violence suspect being pursued by deputies crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside Saturday night, injuring two paramedics inside and critically injuring himself, the sheriff's department said.

Before the chase began, the man had gotten into an altercation with his family on Christmas Eve at their home on Casa Bonita Way in Vista around 8 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Martha Hernandez said.

The 42-year-old man allegedly threatened to kill his family, according to Hernandez. The family managed to get him outside their home, where he started wrecking nearby vehicles with a metal pole, Hernandez said.

Family members told authorities they believed he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled in a black Honda minivan, deputies said. They chased him as he ran several stop signs, reaching speeds as high as 70 miles per hour, Hernandez said.

The suspect drove a few miles west to Oceanside, where he ran a red light and crashed into an ambulance at the intersection at Vista Way and College Boulevard, near the on-ramp to westbound SR-78.

The crash hurt two North County Fire paramedics who were in the ambulance, authorities said. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hernandez said.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital, Hernandez said. As of Sunday evening, he was in critical but stable condition with more surgeries planned, sheriff's Lt. Scott Roller said.

The suspect was arrested on several charges, including making criminal threats, felony evading and vandalism. An investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

