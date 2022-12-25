76ers And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Christmas, the New York Knicks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The 76ers have ruled out Tyrese Maxey, Saben Lee and Julian Champagnie.

Meanwhile, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels and Obi Toppin have all been ruled out for the Knicks.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Harden, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Embiid on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Sunday."

The two teams faced off in Pennsylvania (in November) and the Knicks won 106-104.

Jalen Brunson had 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

The 76ers come into the afternoon as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-12 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and have gone 5-7 in 12 games played on the road.

Right now, the 76ers are 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

As for the Knicks, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-15 record in 33 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are 8-2 in their last ten games.

At home, the Knicks are 8-9 in 17 games hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Currently, they are 5.0 games behind the Celtics for the first seed.