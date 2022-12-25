Read full article on original website
Related
Hear Dave Grohl and His Daughter Perform Janis Ian’s ‘At Seventeen’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the fourth song in their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions series, a cover of Janis Ian's "At Seventeen" sung by Grohl's daughter, Violet. Violet Grohl, who will turn 17 next April, played acoustic guitar while backed by her father, Kurstin and a three-piece horn section. You can watch the video below.
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
Paul McCartney Discusses ‘Night We Cried’ Lyric About John Lennon
Paul McCartney discussed his song “Here Today,” which was written about his late bandmate John Lennon not long after he was murdered in 1980. In a recent SiriusXM interview, the former Beatle recalled the story behind the lines "What about the night we cried / Because there wasn't any reason left to keep it all inside."
Watch Dave Grohl and Beck Team Up on a Thunderous ‘E-Pro’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin joined forces with Beck for a rendition of “E-Pro” as part of the duo's ongoing Hanukkah Sessions project. The performance took place on Dec. 5 at the Largo in Los Angeles, with the official video released today (see below). Beck handled guitar and...
40 Years Ago: Cliff Burton Rehearses With Metallica for the First Time
Cliff Burton required months of persuading before he finally agreed to take a chance on Metallica. Still, all parties instantly knew they'd unlocked monstrous new potential when the bell-bottomed bassist took part in his first rehearsal on Dec. 28, 1982. Singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich had...
Dave Grohl Covers ‘At Seventeen’ With 16-Year-Old Daughter Violet for Hanukkah Sessions
Foo Fighters mastermind Dave Grohl has been absolutely nailing some choice collaborations and covers lately (such as his rendition of “My Hero” with Billie Eilish). More recently, he and instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by singer Pink to do “Get the Party Started” for the pair’s second 2022 “Hanukkah Sessions” video. Now, Grohl has teamed up with 16-year-old daughter Violet to tackle Janis Ian’s seminal coming-of-age song, “At Seventeen,” for their night four performance.
Sammy Hagar Reveals How Eddie Money Inspired His Biggest Solo Hit
"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" may not be Sammy Hagar's biggest song in terms of cultural impact, but the track, which the Red Rocker released in December 1982, remains the top-charting single of his solo career. The lead single from his seventh album, Three Lock Box, reached No. 13...
‘Babylon’: The Real-Life Figures Who Inspired the Movie
None of the key characters in Damien Chazelle’s early Hollywood drama Babylon are historical figures. Jack Conrad, played by Brad Pitt, did not dominate 1920s Los Angeles with his charm and good looks. Nellie LaRoy, played by Margot Robbie, didn’t scandalize the silent film world with her “Wild Child” persona. And neither one interacted with an ambitious young studio executive named Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who overcame enormous obstacles to become one of the most powerful men in the industry.
Priscilla Presley’s Doubts Over Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after she saw his biopic, explaining that it had allayed all her fears about the project. The film – starring Austin Butler as the rock ’n’ roll icon – premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 before opening wider. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann recalled that he saw Presley cry as the closing credits rolled.
Nirvana Producer Used Beatles as Bait for Kurt Cobain
Nirvana producer Butch Vig recalled using the Beatles as bait to persuade Kurt Cobain to work on elements of Nevermind that the frontman wasn’t happy with. In a recent interview with Consequence, Vig said he first heard a rough demo of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” when Cobain sent him a cassette recorded on a boombox. Even though it “sounded like shit,” he could tell the trio – complete with new drummer Dave Grohl – were “really, really tight.”
‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette
When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
Judge Rules Studios Can Be Sued For False Advertising With Deceptive Trailers
The trailer for Danny Boyle’s Yesterday — a film where a musician wakes up in a world where no one remembers the Beatles — featured an appearance from actress Ana de Armas. The musician, played by Himesh Patel, serenades her with a Beatles song (that everyone thinks he wrote) during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
Jonathan Cain Accuses Neal Schon of Destroying the Journey Brand
Jonathan Cain has released a statement in response to Journey bandmate Neal Schon's recent cease-and-desist order, which demanded that he stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Last month, Cain, who is married to Paula White, the former chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board,...
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Against Bandmate Jonathan Cain
Journey guitarist Neal Schon filed a cease-and-desist order against his longtime bandmate and recent legal foe Jonathan Cain, demanding that the keyboardist stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Schon's ire was raised when Cain performed the band's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'" alongside...
PHOTOS: Holidaze of Blaze – Snoop Dogg Lights up Casper, Wyoming
It was freezing outside, but things were heated up inside the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper last night. The 28,000 square foot facility was packed full for the Holidaze of Blaze tour that saw T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins & guest Justin Champagne with Snoop Dogg headlining. Concertgoers ranged...
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
Wolfgang Van Halen Thinks He’ll Always Struggle with ‘Distance’
Wolfgang Van Halen still finds it difficult to perform the song he wrote as a tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen. “Distance” became the debut single from his band Mammoth WVH in 2020, and before Van Halen headed out on tour he admitted to concerns about playing it live. Since then, however, it’s become a staple of his shows and a fan favorite.
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0