Christmas Day weather will see slow fade of winter-storm warning in Green Bay; midweek temps likely to exceed freezing

Much of Wisconsin — and Minnesota, and Iowa, and northern Illinois — remained under a wind-chill advisory this morning.

The only part of our state that's not affected by such an advisory is northern and north central Wisconsin, where residents will have to make do with a hazardous-weather advisory that promises (threatens?) wind-chill readings of minus 15 to minus 25 this morning. The wind-chill advisory for Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago and 10 other counties stayed in effect until 10 a.m., though some of the region's coldest areas could still see wind-chill readings approaching minus 20.

The National Weather Service advises caution, reminding Wisconsinites that as little as 30 minutes in such conditions can produce frostbite.

And though forecasters predict little new snow other than a light dusting, the Weather Service said drivers may encounter some blowing and drifting white stuff when the wind gusts.

Northeastern Wisconsin could see a high of 9 today and 17 on Monday, with very little wind

Highs are expected to reach 9 later today, with sunny skies and wind gusting to nearly 20 mph. Christmas night will see flurries after 11 p.m., temperatures around 4, and winds of 5 to 8 mph.

Monday will see more sunshine, with a daytime high approaching 17 degrees. Nighttime lows are expected around 2, with very little wind.

The region could actually see a break in the freezing weather, with temperatures reaching 35 on Wednesday and 40 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Saturday could bring some rain.

Sunday flight arrivals at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport were all listed as on time, with the lone exception being the scheduled 10:43 a.m. arrival from Detroit, which was running a little more than one hour late. At the Appleton International Airport, arrivals scheduled until 10 p.m. were listed as "on time."

Central Wisconsin forecast: Wausau area won't reach double digits before Monday

The 10 a.m. temperature was at minus 5 degrees, and the hazardous weather outlook continued for Wausau and surrounding areas in central Wisconsin.

Christmas Day will remain sunny and cold; the daytime high will be around 6, and winds gusting to 23 mph. Tonight's low will approach minus 1.

Monday calls for another sunny day, with a high near 14 and a nighttime low approaching minus 4. Tuesday's forecast calls for a high around 20 and a low of 14. Temperatures could sneak past freezing on Wednesday; the concern will be freezing rain that's possible Thursday through Saturday.

The airport's next four scheduled Sunday arrivals at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee are listed as "on time;" the 7:33 p.m. flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul, however, has been canceled.

More: What to wear for a Wisconsin winter: Wool, layers and loose clothes

More: Who in Wisconsin will get a white Christmas? 'Probably everybody,' weather service says

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Christmas Day weather will see slow fade of winter-storm warning in Green Bay; midweek temps likely to exceed freezing