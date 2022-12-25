ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Christmas Day weather will see slow fade of winter-storm warning in Green Bay; midweek temps likely to exceed freezing

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLTUI_0juDrDG100

Much of Wisconsin — and Minnesota, and Iowa, and northern Illinois — remained under a wind-chill advisory this morning.

The only part of our state that's not affected by such an advisory is northern and north central Wisconsin, where residents will have to make do with a hazardous-weather advisory that promises (threatens?) wind-chill readings of minus 15 to minus 25 this morning. The wind-chill advisory for Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago and 10 other counties stayed in effect until 10 a.m., though some of the region's coldest areas could still see wind-chill readings approaching minus 20.

The National Weather Service advises caution, reminding Wisconsinites that as little as 30 minutes in such conditions can produce frostbite.

And though forecasters predict little new snow other than a light dusting, the Weather Service said drivers may encounter some blowing and drifting white stuff when the wind gusts.

Northeastern Wisconsin could see a high of 9 today and 17 on Monday, with very little wind

Highs are expected to reach 9 later today, with sunny skies and wind gusting to nearly 20 mph. Christmas night will see flurries after 11 p.m., temperatures around 4, and winds of 5 to 8 mph.

Monday will see more sunshine, with a daytime high approaching 17 degrees. Nighttime lows are expected around 2, with very little wind.

The region could actually see a break in the freezing weather, with temperatures reaching 35 on Wednesday and 40 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Saturday could bring some rain.

Sunday flight arrivals at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport were all listed as on time, with the lone exception being the scheduled 10:43 a.m. arrival from Detroit, which was running a little more than one hour late. At the Appleton International Airport, arrivals scheduled until 10 p.m. were listed as "on time."

Central Wisconsin forecast: Wausau area won't reach double digits before Monday

The 10 a.m. temperature was at minus 5 degrees, and the hazardous weather outlook continued for Wausau and surrounding areas in central Wisconsin.

Christmas Day will remain sunny and cold; the daytime high will be around 6, and winds gusting to 23 mph. Tonight's low will approach minus 1.

Monday calls for another sunny day, with a high near 14 and a nighttime low approaching minus 4. Tuesday's forecast calls for a high around 20 and a low of 14. Temperatures could sneak past freezing on Wednesday; the concern will be freezing rain that's possible Thursday through Saturday.

The airport's next four scheduled Sunday arrivals at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee are listed as "on time;" the 7:33 p.m. flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul, however, has been canceled.

More: What to wear for a Wisconsin winter: Wool, layers and loose clothes

More: Who in Wisconsin will get a white Christmas? 'Probably everybody,' weather service says

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Christmas Day weather will see slow fade of winter-storm warning in Green Bay; midweek temps likely to exceed freezing

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpr.org

Is Wisconsin experiencing more freezing rain?

Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days. Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”
wearegreenbay.com

Staying in the deep freeze… for now

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Rise During Christmas Week

Those who traveled for the Christmas holiday were paying more at the pump than the week before. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County rose 12 cents to $2.87 per gallon, ending a six-week stretch of consistent declines. Sheboygan County...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
K2 Radio

Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
CHEYENNE, WY
cbs2iowa.com

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
IOWA STATE
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state

MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
MASON, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy