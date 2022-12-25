Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl Strapped to Her Abdomen Through TSA Checkpoint

A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO