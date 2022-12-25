Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Trying to Smuggle Fentanyl Strapped to Her Abdomen Through TSA Checkpoint

Read full article on original website
stoptheBS
3d ago
Flight attendants use to be the mules back in the day! Just like BG she did this before but got popped...gets easier until reality hits
Reply
4
Dark By Six
3d ago
She gives a new meaning to "conceal carry"- only in TX can someone be this dumb and try to abuse the privileges she was given.If she's sentenced, which I sincerely doubt she will get or even do 20 years, the judge will likely put her on probation, fine her a low amount and let her walk with no record.
Reply(1)
2
erich199847
3d ago
How many times did she NOT get caught???
Reply
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A dog was accidentally sent through airport security X-ray, TSA says
A dog was accidentally sent through an airport X-ray machine after being zipped inside a passenger’s backpack, according to the Transportation Security Administration.TSA Great Lakes shared an image of the backpack in a carry-on bin at airport security along with an X-ray that showed the outline of the dog in the carry-on luggage.The bizarre incident took place at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The small dog, which was a dachshund Chihuahua mix, was “a little skittish” when it came out of the machine but otherwise unharmed, according to TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.The passenger was seemingly “unaware”...
Peanut butter jars set off airport alarm in New York, TSA says. Now, a man is arrested
The man, whose name has not been released, could be slapped with a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.
Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty To Trying To Smuggle 3 Pounds Of Fentanyl On Plane
Terese White used her position as a flight attendant to attempt to bypass a stronger security screening at San Diego International Airport.
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Black ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant sues after she was fired for being too fat to fit into JUMPSEAT - while white colleague 'kept their job'
A former flight attendant for Spirit Airlines is suing the company, claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired because she was too overweight to strap herself into a crew jumpseat. Chelsia Blackmon, who is African-American, claims to be the victim of racial discrimination after a white colleague, who she...
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’
Flight attendants of Delta Airlines threaten a wheelchair passenger that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will deboard him off the plane with guns. Cory Lee, an award-winning travel blogger, was looking forward to deplaning after a long flight from Santiago, Chile, to Atlanta, Georgia on November 13th.
NECN
‘Is This a Joke?': Man Traveling With 2 Daughters Says He Was Accused of Human Trafficking
A Florida father traveling with his two daughters said he was stopped at the airport and humiliated in front of other passengers as authorities accused him of human trafficking. Jonathan Marcu said he took his daughters to New York where they saw a Billy Joel concert and had a great...
Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam
A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.
According to officials, the airplane took off from Venice. A search is now underway. A child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.Photo bySarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’
Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
McDonald’s customer kills attacker while eating dinner in parking lot, Florida cops say
A man approached the customer while he ate in his vehicle and hit him in an “unprovoked attack,” a Florida sheriff’s office said.
Ex-Amazon employees at Smyrna warehouse plead guilty to stealing nearly $10M
Two former Amazon employees pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10 million from the tech giant in a period of about 18 months, federal officials announced.
‘Sextortion’ suspect accused of driving California teen to suicide
A California man has been busted for allegedly taking a 17-year-old boy’s money and threatening to post his sexually explicit photos and videos — a “sextortion” scheme that authorities said led to the teen’s suicide. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys before he was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct, San Jose police said. Kassi allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl named “Emily Smith” in order to trick boys into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. Police said he sexually exploited children on several...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
Aw Crap! Woman Accused Of Leaving 50LBS Of Human Waste Outside Fire Station, Refused To Pick It Up
The wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas left 50 pounds of human waste in front of the fire station, Radar has learned.Mindy Janette Stephens was arrested last week in Texas. She was charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds.Police in Electra, Texas, watched the fire station’s security camera on Dec. 1 when he saw someone putting something outside the front door. The officer then went to the station to check it out.There, he found three 5-gallon buckets of human waste, according to a probable cause affidavit.The officer also...
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
BoardingArea
213K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 20