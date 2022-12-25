Read full article on original website
kwilk
3d ago
itsnt it just from government issued phones? that's how it should be. like omg they have to get their own phone to use tik tok and stuff. so be it. spend money on your own phone like everyone else 🤷🏻♀️
Reply(1)
7
TSmith
3d ago
The Democrats just passed legislation to ban TikTok from all federal government cellphones and other devices. The military has banned it from government cellphones and other devices since 2019, and now Democrats in DC are considering the banning of TikTok for the entire nation. For the exact same reasons President Trump wanted it banned. The Chinese Communist Party Government can track your personal and location data. As well as the psychological and physical damage it has on children and young adults. Imagine That. Trump Right Again.
Reply(6)
8
Related
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds grateful for Title 42 immigration policy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said she is grateful Title 42 remains in place. In her statement, she said this is only a temporary fix to, "A crisis that President Biden and his administration have ignored for two years." Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and...
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Iowa Attorney General Looks to Hire More Prosecutors, Create Cold Case Unit
Brenna Bird, Iowa Republican Candidate for Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa’s attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court.
Sioux City Journal
Under proposed Iowa bill, child safety seat rules would increase
DES MOINES — The ages and weights at which children would be required to ride in car safety seats would increase under proposed state legislation. Recurring campaign donations without the donor’s active consent would be illegal, as would any hand-held use of a mobile device while driving. And pointing a laser at an aircraft would become a crime.
Documented COVID cases plummet in Iowa
Iowa's COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa medical marijuana program grows in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, both in increased patients and rising sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. As of November 2022, the number of cardholders in Iowa’s program was 14,466, close to double the 7,865 enrolled patients in December 2021, according to a report from the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, which administers the program.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
kscj.com
IOWA LEGISLATURE NOT LIKELY TO LEGALIZE RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA THIS SESSION
MARIJUANA HAS BEEN SOLD FOR RECREATIONAL USE IN ILLINOIS FOR NEARLY TWO YEARS AND JUST THIS MONTH IT BECAME LEGAL TO SELL, USE AND POSSESS MARIJUANA IN MISSOURI. THE REPUBLICAN-LED IOWA LEGISLATURE IS UNLIKELY TO MIMIC THOSE MOVES. HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION JUST WASN’T A CAMPAIGN ISSUE....
ourquadcities.com
Illinois minimum wage to climb to $13 in new year
The differences between Illinois and Iowa continue to grow, as the Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new...
Iowa Unions Say Even Longer Trains Could Be Coming To Iowa Soon
(Des Moines, IA) — A union representing rail workers in Iowa is pushing for a new state law limiting the length of trains. An Iowa rail worker union says a potential rail merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads could lead to more trains, and longer trains in Iowa. A bill was introduced in the last legislative session but didn’t go forward that would have set the maximum train length to one-point-six miles. The union SMART-TD says they’ll be back at the Iowa State Capitol with others to promote the bill. The Iowa Department of Transportation says 18 private railroad companies are shipping freight across the state. The union says longer trains are more dangerous.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Flu Cases On The Rise Across Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Human Services is reporting overall flu activity in the state as high as cases continue to rise. According to the most recent report, 355 Iowans were hospitalized for the flu – up from 235 the week before. H-H-S also says there have been 21 deaths related to the flu, eight more than the previous week. Over seven percent of Iowa students are out of school with flu symptoms as well.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading
Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
Agriculture Online
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
Comments / 15