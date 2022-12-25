ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 6

Lokish
3d ago

nice of blm to ask us for an opinion i shared before my house burned down. they should've been doing fuel reduction as part of the inception of "land management" instead of caving to the tree huggers that foisted plastic bags on us.

Reply
8
Related
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Greens working overtime to scuttle green energy projects

Do progressives want a green energy transition or would they rather use laws such as the Endangered Species Act as a bludgeon to stop as many renewable initiatives as possible? It’s become increasingly clear that the latter drives their policy goals. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

More Than Half of Rural California Under ‘Very High’ Threat of Wildfires

Lately, California residents have dealt with wildfires on a regular basis. The massive blazes cut through forests, consume homes and other property, and destroy the air quality of the entire region. In 2022, the state saw fewer wildfires than usual. Some experts agree that monsoons kept the state safe from massive blazes. However, new information shows that a large swath of the state that is usually safe from fires may become a new hotspot in the near future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California

“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley

High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns

December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows

The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Nevada DMV Implementing New Laws, Requirements on January 1

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is letting Nevada drivers know of new traffic laws being implemented on the first of the new year. There are new requirements regarding classic vehicle insurance and registration and an update on the criminalization process, or more so the decriminalization of traffic offenses.
NEVADA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes

California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium.  “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road

OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy