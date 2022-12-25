“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO