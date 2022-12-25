Read full article on original website
Lokish
3d ago
nice of blm to ask us for an opinion i shared before my house burned down. they should've been doing fuel reduction as part of the inception of "land management" instead of caving to the tree huggers that foisted plastic bags on us.
Reply
8
Related
benitolink.com
Bureau of Land Management seeks public input for new wildfire treatment program
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced it is seeking public comments on a plan to expedite fuels reduction treatments and fire protection efforts near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and northwest Nevada. The public may submit written comments on the issues, potential impacts,...
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Greens working overtime to scuttle green energy projects
Do progressives want a green energy transition or would they rather use laws such as the Endangered Species Act as a bludgeon to stop as many renewable initiatives as possible? It’s become increasingly clear that the latter drives their policy goals. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023
This week’s holiday edition of the Indy Environment newsletter looks at four environmental issues to watch in 2023. Among them are the ongoing drought and a transition from fossil fuels. The post Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
California could tear its circular economy if metal recycling is deemed hazardous waste
Any effort to regulate scrap metal facilities as hazardous waste treatment facilities threatens an important sector of California's circular economy and hinder key environmental goals.
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
More Than Half of Rural California Under ‘Very High’ Threat of Wildfires
Lately, California residents have dealt with wildfires on a regular basis. The massive blazes cut through forests, consume homes and other property, and destroy the air quality of the entire region. In 2022, the state saw fewer wildfires than usual. Some experts agree that monsoons kept the state safe from massive blazes. However, new information shows that a large swath of the state that is usually safe from fires may become a new hotspot in the near future.
California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
mavensnotebook.com
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
“Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California starting late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water vapor outside of the tropics, could on Tuesday bring up 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coastal areas, with higher elevations receiving upward of 3 to 5 inches, the National Weather Service told CBS San Francisco. The atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4, with a scale that tops out a 5. ... ” Read more from CBS News here: Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California.
California passed a milestone law to stop neighborhood drilling. Big Oil launched a counterattack
Environmental justice communities and advocates across California celebrated a major victory in August when state legislators passed a bill to ban new oil wells and phase out old ones within 3,200 feet of sensitive sites like homes, schools, and hospitals. It was a win decades in the making. Activists had...
KQED
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley
High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns
December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
The high cost of ‘doing business’ in California is causing companies to flee, survey shows
The high cost of doing business in California is costing the state businesses, according to a survey from Claremont McKenna College. The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey found that 64-percent of businesses have left California over the past 30 years and relocated to lower-cost states, namely Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Oregon. Las […]
2news.com
Nevada DMV Implementing New Laws, Requirements on January 1
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is letting Nevada drivers know of new traffic laws being implemented on the first of the new year. There are new requirements regarding classic vehicle insurance and registration and an update on the criminalization process, or more so the decriminalization of traffic offenses.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes
California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
What you need to know about building a tiny house in California?
Building a tiny house in California can be a rewarding and exciting experience, but it's important to carefully consider all the factors involved before starting the process. In this article, we'll go over the steps involved in building a tiny house in California, as well as some of the challenges and benefits of living in a tiny house in the state.
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
New California Bill Will Keep Bicyclists Safer on the Road
OmniBike Bill Gives Bicyclists More Rights on the Road. Bicyclists will be safer and have more rights on the road starting January 2023, thanks to a new California bill. AB 1909, also known as OmniBike Bill, was introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) and was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2022.
Comments / 6