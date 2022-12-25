ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Nets survive late surge to clip Hawks, win 10th straight

Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half to help the visiting Brooklyn Nets hold on to defeat the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 108-107 on Wednesday and extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Nets have the longest active winning streak in the NBA and are...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Mavericks' Luka Doncic closes MVP gap after historic night

Luka Doncic's assault on the NBA record book also had a major impact on his pursuit of a first league Most Valuable Player award. Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and converted a put-back with one second left to force overtime in the Dallas Mavericks' 126-121 win over the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Braves reach six-year deal with newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Sean Murphy, acquired via trade two weeks ago, to a six-year contract worth $73 million that runs through the 2028 season, the team announced Tuesday night. The deal includes a $15 million club option with no buyout for 2029 that would give Murphy a seven-year...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs vie for No. 1 seed vs. hapless Broncos, new coach

The Kansas City Chiefs are shooting for their 15th straight win over Denver at a time when chaos is overwhelming the Broncos. Denver is missing the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season and interim coach Jerry Rosburg will be running the team as the Broncos aim to notch a monumental upset of the Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.

