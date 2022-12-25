Spinning tops are one of the oldest and most recognizable toys there are, and apparently, they date back to 1250 BCE in China! Of course, spinning tops have come a long way since then, and have morphed into newer and more exciting versions of their predecessors. But have you ever come across one that spins for not mere seconds, but for whole hours straight?! If you haven’t, then say hello to LIMBO. This beautiful CNC-machined spinning top promises to spin for +4 hours! Designed to absolutely mystify you and make you wonder whether you’re in a dream or not, the sleek and shiny spinning top defies the laws of physics by spinning like a beautiful ballerina for hours on end.

7 HOURS AGO