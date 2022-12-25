Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
Top Speed
This Honda X4 Custom Motorcycle Is An Homage To Transformers' Bumblebee
For fans of the TV/movie franchise Transformers, especially Bumblebee, that want everyone to know their fandom, a motorcycle customizing firm is making dreams come true with a one-of-a-kind custom Honda motorcycle. This homage to Bumblebee is built in Hyderabad, India, by RH Customs, a company with a long line of highly customized one-of-a-kind motorcycles. In their portfolio you can find all kinds of different builds ranging from sport bikes with extended swing-arms to Vespas and, of course, your standard bobbers and café racers. With this Bumblebee homage, however, they created something really extravagant and unique.
Artist Designs Spectacular Porsche 918 Spyder Hypercar Successor
The pictures you see below depict an imaginary machine called the 973 GT, a digital artist's impression of what a successor to the magnificent Porsche 918 Spyder might look like. Why are we showing you this? Because Porsche is working on a successor to the 918 as we speak, and we're impatient.
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
Ford Highland Plant Adventure Reveals Automotive History
The Ford motor company is one of the most prominent businesses in the American automotive industry today. Typically you might expect the next sentence to read something like what it all wasn’t always like that. However yes it was in fact pretty much always like that and there are many Great monuments to recognize the brand history across the nation. Although there is one building which seems like it should’ve been preserved a hell of a lot better than it was in respect for that name.
Top Speed
A Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pushed To Its Absolute Limit On The German Autobahn
Harleys are, more often than not, low-speed, laid-back, cruiser motorcycles. They are not meant for racing or high-speed runs. Some may beg to differ, especially now with the recent introduction of the adventure bike Pan America. Or you could argue in favor of a highly tuned touring model. But still, regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their usual customers are not going to be reaching liter bike speed levels without some hardcore modifications. In which case you’re probably better off buying a sport bike anyway.
5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000
The Chevy Camaro 1LT, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, and Subaru BRZ are among the best cheap manual cars on the market, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 spy shots and video
The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. After redesigning it for the 2019 model year, it looks like the automaker will at least give the current version periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor. We've...
yankodesign.com
Electric Bus concept with individual-wheel drive and x-by-wire system makes it the ultimate city beast
Although a pretty large vehicle, the REE XBW has immense control, can navigate narrow areas and make sharp turns with ease, and can instantly parallel park without any effort. The secret? Its unique independent-wheel-drive build that allows all four wheels to operate independently, turning and rotating on their own to help the electric bus easily maneuver across a variety of challenging paths. Each wheel has its own motor, brake, and gearbox, and the REE XBW’s drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire, and steer-by-wire technology replace mechanical or hydraulic systems with electronic ones. This means you can design a bus with a steering wheel placed practically anywhere, giving it a sort of flexibility that other EVs don’t possess.
Top Speed
Nissan To Feature Gorgeous Nissan Z Custom, Modern-Day Cube At Tokyo Auto Salon
The Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the largest gatherings of aftermarket builds in the entire world, is going to be happening January 13-15, 2023, and most Japanese automakers see it as an opportunity to get some extra street cred. As a result, they show up in droves with cool and quirky models, most of which will never see the public eye ever again after the show ends. Nissan though, which has produced some of the most modifiable cars in history, is heading to the salon and bringing several builds with it, some of which give us a good amount of hope.
What Are Cars Made Of Other Than Steel?
Your car or truck is made of extraordinary materials. Read on to learn what they are. While recently working on a car, I was surprised to discover a sharp engine knock that was occurring because of a worn timing gear. I was even more surprised to find gear teeth made of plastic fiber compounds, similar to compressed fiberboard. These had ground away, preventing them from engaging a hardened crankshaft gear.
yankodesign.com
This ergonomic office chair was designed to make the sedentary WFH lifestyle more comfortable and healthy
With a full-mesh design that boosts breathability, a contoured back for lumbar support, and an adjustable multi-dimensional headrest, the Sihoo M57 is the most ideal ergonomic office chair on a budget. Touted as one of the best-selling office chairs, the M57 really nails the basics and ticks all the boxes....
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids
Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023
AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car’s design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC’s 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the...
yachtingmagazine.com
Riviera Unveils 46 Sports Motor Yacht
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Australian yacht builder Riviera has added a 46 Sports Motor Yacht to its lineup, which also includes 50, 64 and 72 Sports Motor Yachts. Riviera...
yankodesign.com
This sleek ‘Inception Top’ is a world-record-setting toy that spins for more than 4 hours
Spinning tops are one of the oldest and most recognizable toys there are, and apparently, they date back to 1250 BCE in China! Of course, spinning tops have come a long way since then, and have morphed into newer and more exciting versions of their predecessors. But have you ever come across one that spins for not mere seconds, but for whole hours straight?! If you haven’t, then say hello to LIMBO. This beautiful CNC-machined spinning top promises to spin for +4 hours! Designed to absolutely mystify you and make you wonder whether you’re in a dream or not, the sleek and shiny spinning top defies the laws of physics by spinning like a beautiful ballerina for hours on end.
torquenews.com
Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
