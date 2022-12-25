Most people have tons of coffee filters lying around, and it turns out, they can actually be used for crafts! We’ve compiled the greatest 20 coffee filter crafts in a list, which include bath sachets, wreaths, paper lanterns, flowers, roses, jar toppers, monsters, sea animal suncatchers, snowflakes, bowls, and even cowboys. You’re welcome. This can give you something for you and your kids to do. The best thing is you can do these crafts at any time of the year–Summer, Winter, Fall, and Spring. You can even adapt these crafts for different events – Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Birthday, Easter.

21 HOURS AGO