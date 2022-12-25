Effective: 2023-01-02 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, January 10. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 01/08/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO