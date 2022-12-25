Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Hancock and Pearl River Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting St. Tammany, Hancock, Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, January 10. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 01/08/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Lagrange; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; Whitley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Widespread dense fog across central, east-central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois has improved. Patchy dense fog with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile are still possible through the morning. Continue to exercise caution while driving. A dense fog advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri and west-central Illinois through noon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of far northeast and northern Florida and far southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Lincoln; Madison; Moniteau; Montgomery; Osage; Reynolds; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Warren; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING Widespread dense fog across central, east-central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois has improved. Patchy dense fog with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile are still possible through the morning. Continue to exercise caution while driving. A dense fog advisory is in effect for northwest Missouri and west-central Illinois through noon.
Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Mary; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
