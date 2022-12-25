Read full article on original website
WWE star Nikkita Lyons’ “Merry Christmas” photo shoot for 2022
Patrick Moore Actually Andrade is injured he tore his pec during the trios match with the elite. Tony Khan addresses the lack of television time for some AEW wrestlers · December 26, 2022. Beum1234 You know, if he’s being paid, then he’s winning imo. Defending a company you do...
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
Vince McMahon Let Chyna Go After She Demanded $1 Million
Chyna was a force to be reckoned with during her time in WWE in the late ’90s. In fact, Chyna believed she was worth $1 million, but Vince McMahon decided to let Chyna go after she demanded that much money. As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left...
Jim Ross: “I Believe In 2023 That AEW Will Be In The House Show Business”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross talked about the possibility of AEW regularly doing house shows within the next year. Since launching in 2019, AEW has held one house show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. “I...
Nikkita Lyons Claps Back At Fans Who Question Her Workout Routine
Nikkita Lyons is emerging as one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT. She is famous for her flexibility, looks, and impressive wrestling skills. However, some fans still decide to take shots at her for not showing her fitness regime on social media, and the Lyoness chose to respond.
Cain Velasquez Recalls His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar, Their UFC 121 Fight
Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco for their Christmas show to discuss a wide range of topics including Brock Lesnar. Here are some of the highlights:. “Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
Bray Wyatt Returns to the Ring at WWE MSG Show, Photos and Videos
Bray Wyatt has finally returned to the ring. The third match at tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. The in-ring action between Wyatt and Mahal went around 3 minutes, with Wyatt getting the win...
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about Sasha Banks going to NJPW. Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Athena Grateful For Her AEW Dark Match With Jody Threat and The Successes That Followed: “Without Her, This Wouldn’t Have Happened”
Athena is very grateful to indie star Jody Threat. The Fallen Goddess spoke about her AEW Dark matchup with Threat during her recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, where the new ROH women’s champion explained how that showdown helped transform her back transition back to her old hard-hitting persona, one that has found her much success over the last couple of months. Highlights from the interview are below.
Backstage Notes Ahead Of WWE’s Holiday Live Tour In New York City, Travel Issues, Drew McIntyre Update
As WWE prepares to kick off its annual Holiday Live tour PW Insider has released several backstage notes that can be seen below. -The SmackDown side was riddled with travel headaches for talent and staff due to flight issues. Some were delayed getting to New York City, some are still in route, and some got sent to different airports altogether. WWE is trying to salvage those issues.
Jim Ross Names Former World Champion As One Of The Worst-Booked Talent In WWE History
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. “You just cannot overexpose...
WWE Looking to Prevent Travel-Related Issues at Friday’s Live SmackDown
WWE officials are apparently putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes that could shake up Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. As noted, there were significant travel-related issues that caused changed at Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. You can click here for details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show.
Lance Archer Is Interested In A Slow Rebuild Of His Character, Talks Frustrations He’s Had With AEW and His Career
Lance Archer is grateful for his successes, but he is still striving to do more with his career. The Murdherhawk Monster discussed this topic during his latest interview with Busted Open Radio, where he reflected on his recent stint in NJPW, and how AEW afforded him that opportunity. Archer adds that he wouldn’t mind a slow rebuild to his character that way he can get to the spot in the company he thinks he belongs in. Highlights can be found below.
Kevin Owens Explains Why Teaming With John Cena Is A “Full Circle Moment” For Him
Kevin Owens has reflected on his history with John Cena as he prepares to team up with his former rival this week on WWE SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. They had a memorable feud in 2015 when Owens was called up...
Emma Still Pinching Herself After WWE Paired Her With Her Real-Life Boyfriend Madcap Moss
Emma was first with WWE from 2011, when she was in FCW, until 2017. After her WWE release, as Tenille Dashwood, she competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
WWE House Show Results from Greensboro, NC 12/28/2022
Thanks to Kerry Auten for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina:. * WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma defeated Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega. There was a pre-match angle where Xavier Woods was shown attacked backstage.
Latest on Sasha Banks Possibly Joining AEW
The wrestling world is in the midst of a calm before the storm that promises to open 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling opens January with a stacked NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 that will run on the same day as AEW's debut in Seattle, while WWE spends the entire month building to its big WWE Royal Rumble premium live event that promises to set WWE WrestleMania 39 season in motion. Among January's busy lineup of shows is the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, a television taping set to emanate from Los Angeles.
Eric Bischoff on What Stifled Creativity In Recently Working with Vince McMahon, Vince’s Post-WWE Retirement, More
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently appeared on the “INSIGHT” podcast with Chris Van Vliet and commented on what it was like to work with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Bischoff recalled his brief run as SmackDown Executive Director in 2019, and how it was...
Matt Hardy Shares Bizarre Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up On Stars
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy recalled what it was like working under someone who was as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in WWE. “I’ve seen him quit on people for...
