Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Reflects On WrestleKingdom 13 Loss To Hiroshi Tanahashi, Why He Decided To Depart Japan and Focus On AEW
Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW. The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Blooded Italians Sign Open Bout For MLW Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the Full Blooded Italitans (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) have signed an open contract and will be competing at the January 7th Blood & Thunder Event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bus Issues for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Backstage Notes on WWE Travel Woes for This Week, More
Several top WWE Superstars missed Monday’s RAW live event from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Local stars Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss missed the show, which led to “we want Rollins!” and “we want Alexa!” chants from the crowd. Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley also missed the show, and word is that other wrestlers arrived late due to travel issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Talks Whether There’s A ‘Political Game’ Backstage In AEW and WWE
Dax Harwood of FTR has compared the backstage environments of AEW and WWE. Harwood and Cash Wheeler left WWE in April 2020 and later joined AEW. On the debut episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star noted that there wasn’t much of a political game in WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Force A Final Match In Best-Of-Seven Title Series Against Death Triangle
The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) live to fight another day. The trio defeated the Death Triangle (Lucha Bros, PAC) in a Falls Count Anywhere matchup at this evening’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite from Colorado, tying the Best-of-Seven series at 3-3 after being down 3-1. This means the two teams will meet for one final matchup at the January 11th Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, where the winners will be crowned the AEW Trios champions.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Revealed for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher will finally do battle at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE has officially announced Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Veer Mahaan and Sanga for the upcoming special edition of NXT. Tonight’s taped NXT show saw Julius defeat JD McDonagh in singles action....
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Looking to Prevent Travel-Related Issues at Friday’s Live SmackDown
WWE officials are apparently putting in extra effort to try and avoid more travel woes that could shake up Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. As noted, there were significant travel-related issues that caused changed at Monday’s non-televised live event in Columbus, OH. You can click here for details, including Seth Rollins’ comments on why he and Becky Lynch missed the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 12/27/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network on a tape delay as The Creed Brothers are backstage. They’re full from Christmas dinner but they’re hoping Indus Sher is watching as Julius Creed takes on JD McDonagh. We see JD McDonagh backstage now. He’s glad the holidays are over so he can inflict more pain on The Creed Brothers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Announces First-Ever Match for Dynamite 2023 Opener
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks is now official for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, and Jericho says he plans to shut down the Starks Experiment. As noted before, last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with Jericho offering Starks a spot in The Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks rejected the idea because he won’t let Jericho leech off him. Starks then challenged Jericho to a match on the January 4 Dynamite. Jericho did not respond to the challenge, but he did order Jake Hager to attack Starks from behind. Starks was beat down by The Jericho Appreciation Society until Action Andretti made the save.
Comments / 0