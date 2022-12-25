Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks is now official for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, and Jericho says he plans to shut down the Starks Experiment. As noted before, last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with Jericho offering Starks a spot in The Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks rejected the idea because he won’t let Jericho leech off him. Starks then challenged Jericho to a match on the January 4 Dynamite. Jericho did not respond to the challenge, but he did order Jake Hager to attack Starks from behind. Starks was beat down by The Jericho Appreciation Society until Action Andretti made the save.

