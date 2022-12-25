ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

The Dogington Post

Poodle Found Two Weeks After Escaping On A Family Trip

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Thanks to a Facebook group of animal lovers, a Colorado family was able to reunite with their poodle after it ran away during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. When his...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at Westroads parking garage

Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Legacy Crossing’s new owner says they are not responsible for high bills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As they continue to sort out new housing after being forced to leave, Legacy Crossing residents are getting hit with a new issue: outstanding bills and late fees. Soon after Legacy Crossing Apartments were vacated, the city revealed that ownership was turned over to Access Commercial.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone

“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
OMAHA, NE

