Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
KETV.com
Time expiring for those kicked out of Legacy Crossing to retrieve belongings, find new housing
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Legacy Crossing residents are forced to start fresh ahead of the new year after being forced out of their homes. People are still packing up their remaining belongings from when they were forced out of Legacy Crossing apartments. And with time running out on their...
The Dogington Post
Poodle Found Two Weeks After Escaping On A Family Trip
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Thanks to a Facebook group of animal lovers, a Colorado family was able to reunite with their poodle after it ran away during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. When his...
WOWT
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It was a happy and exciting time for the Mariachi Azul students from Fremont middle school in Las Vegas as they were headed to Chicago for the Midwest clinic, one of the biggest mariachi music conferences. “The clinic went fantastic the kids did great,” said...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
WOWT
Fire at Westroads parking garage
Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT
Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler
Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
KETV.com
Southwest Airline cancellations hit Omaha, leave thousands with no way home
Dozens of Southwest flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. According to Flight Aware, almost 50 flights were canceled – that was 85% of planes Southwest expected to put in the air. People waited for hours in line for the Southwest counter. Carrie Peasinger, a woman flying to...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
Omaha community helps with move out, gives food at condemned apartments
Javi's Tacos provided lunch to volunteers and former residents at Legacy Crossing. The apartment complex was condemned by the city a week ago.
WOWT
Legacy Crossing’s new owner says they are not responsible for high bills
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As they continue to sort out new housing after being forced to leave, Legacy Crossing residents are getting hit with a new issue: outstanding bills and late fees. Soon after Legacy Crossing Apartments were vacated, the city revealed that ownership was turned over to Access Commercial.
WOWT
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units
Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
News Channel Nebraska
Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
klkntv.com
Four chickens die in Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
WOWT
Beloved Animal Ambassador retiring from Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A longtime favorite at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo will be retiring at the end of this week. Watson, a wire-haired terrier mix, is stepping away from the zoo’s Interactive Animal Program after nearly 10 years of service. Watson was adopted from a Lincoln rescue in 2013. He served as an Animal Ambassador, greeting guests and students in addition to formal appearances.
omahamagazine.com
North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone
“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: Car wash forecast for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — As the snow melts in the metro, it's leaving behind a mess for drivers. Weather Now meteorologist Anthony Copeland shows what the salt and sand can do to your vehicle — and the best day to head to the car wash.
