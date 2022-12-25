ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season.

“Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an effort to bring a little Christmas cheer into a tough time ‘Christmas packs’ were distributed earlier this week.”

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights reopens after wild winter weather

Inmates received snacks and others goodies in hopes of spreading holiday cheer. Additionally, they also were gifted a five minute phone call giving them a chance to talk to their loved ones on Christmas.

The jail adds that these were purchased at no cost to Hopkins County taxpayers.

