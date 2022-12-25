Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDAG) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains. unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date...
fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in North Dakota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Dakota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Dakota. GOLF’s other course...
valleynewslive.com
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 Powerball winning lottery ticket that was purchased in Fargo has yet to be claimed. This ticket was purchased for the July 18th, 2022 drawing and must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th, 2023. The ticket was bought...
redlakenationnews.com
Nicole Marie Northbird
October 31, 1992 ~ December 22, 2022 (age 30) Nicole Marie Northbird, "Ginew Ikwe" meaning "Golden Eagle Woman", age 30, of the Eagle Clan, from Cass Lake, Minnesota began her journey to the spirit world with her family by her side at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
kvrr.com
$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 bought in Fargo hasn’t been claimed. The winner bought it at the Casey’s on 45th Street South July 18th. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000. It also had the power play option tripling the money.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Career change for park district board member and co-founder of Fargo Brewing Company
(Fargo, ND) -- A career change is coming for a Fargo Park Board member who is also one of the founders of the Fargo Brewing Company. "My role was to kind of to do a lot of the sort of the sales and build the marketing and the brand and all of that stuff and I did that full time for what would have been ten years in March," said Aaron Hill.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Redlinger appointed Fargo's next City Administrator
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo now has a new city administrator. The city commission voted unanimously this week to appoint Michael Redlinger to the post. Redlinger has been with the city for about six years, and had been serving as the interim City Administrator after Bruce Grubb retired recently. The announcement...
valleynewslive.com
Area snowfall opens snowmobile trails in ND
N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Parks and Recreation say the snowpack brought on by the recent winter storms has made for great snowmobiling conditions across the state. There are 13 state snowmobile trails covering 2,800 miles maintained by member of Snowmobile North Dakota. These trails are open through...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
kvrr.com
LIVE: ND’s new U.S. Attorney prepares to retry penalty phase of Rodriguez trial
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo-based attorney and longtime politician Mac Schneider was tapped about a year ago by President Joe Biden to serve at the U.S. Attorney for the state of North Dakota. Now that he’s been confirmed, Schneider is taking the reins at Fargo’s federal courthouse with the...
NDHP troopers stop reckless driver near Fargo
One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
