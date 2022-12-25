It’s only January 2 of the new year, and with today being a national holiday for the work week, it’s déjà vu all over again!. Many of the traditional New Years Day college bowl games were pushed to today with the NFL in action on Sunday, giving us four terrific NCAA matchups to wager on all throughout the day; culminating with the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah to close things out.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO