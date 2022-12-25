Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
Bill Belichick on ‘one-game season’ matchup vs. Bills, ‘outstanding’ Patriots’ defensive touchdowns
"There's no 'get it next time.' Next time is next year," Belichick said of the crucial Week 18 game in Buffalo. Bill Belichick paid credit to the effort made across the board by his team in the vital 23-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. “Everybody just poured everything they...
Derek Carr and 4 quarterbacks that could be traded in 2023 offseason
Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL offseason, we try and predict a handful of quarterbacks that could be traded, including Derek Carr. Coming down to the wire this NFL season, it’s about that time we start looking ahead at some potential offseason storylines. In recent years, fans have seen...
Gardner Minshew's awful play has Eagles' playoff path, Jalen Hurts' shoulder in jeopardy | Opinion
With such a vast difference in NFL playoff scenarios, the Philadelphia Eagles are backed into a corner with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers troll Vikings, Kirk Cousins with epic music choice during NFC North beatdown
The Green Bay Packers trolled the Minnesota Vikings after a Kirk Cousins interception in the best way — with the Lambeau Field music selection. Green Bay won in all three facets of their game against the Vikings — special teams, offense and defense — as they scored on a kick return, interception return and several offensive touchdowns.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner
Best college football bowl game picks today (Best bets for Monday, January 2)
It’s only January 2 of the new year, and with today being a national holiday for the work week, it’s déjà vu all over again!. Many of the traditional New Years Day college bowl games were pushed to today with the NFL in action on Sunday, giving us four terrific NCAA matchups to wager on all throughout the day; culminating with the Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah to close things out.
Justin Jefferson nearly assaulted ref with his helmet in moment of frustration (Video)
Week 17 featured an all-important game for the Green Bay Packers as they hosted one of their NFC North rivals, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. The game did not start favorably for the Vikings, who were hoping to keep pace in the NFC Playoff Picture as the No. 2 seed.
3 Kirk Cousins replacements Vikings should consider this offseason
If the Minnesota Vikings were to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, these three options stand out. The Minnesota Vikings clinched their spot in the playoffs after overcoming a 33-point deficit to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Credit for that win can be given to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played phenomenally in the second half and overtime of that game. It gave Vikings fans plenty to be excited about.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Packers blowout Vikings
Here’s a look at the updated NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings after the Packers blew out the Vikings in Week 17. Any comeback luck the Minnesota Vikings had earlier in the season was very clearly left in 2022. As the calendar turned to a new year, the Vikings started 2023 by getting absolutely leveled by the Green Bay Packers in a game that further shifts the NFL Playoff Picture.
Skip Bayless lays out the Raiders QB plans after Derek Carr
Skip Bayless suggested two intriguing options for the Raiders at quarterback in 2023 as they plan to move on from Derek Carr. The only certain answer to that question at the moment is “Not Derek Carr.”. The Raiders benched the veteran quarterback for the final two games of the...
Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it
Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
