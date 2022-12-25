what is Portland look like we used to be the city of roses. who are the city of homeless and trash and dope addict how about that you forgot that in the article
it's a shame how the leaders of Portland have let it go to trash. over population and homelessness among of all the sky rocketing prices to live and play rent and have a place. and now its hit my home town in Vancouver Washington just across the bridge. this is not the same place I was born and raised in. sad what has been allowed to happen.
Cause and effect. Green policies are expensive. The price goes up and all they can talk about is equity and inclusion. Communities of color being left behind. The leaders of Portland and the state leadership are directly responsible. Most people regardless of color can’t afford the green agenda and the Californication of Oregon…
