Top NFL Week 16 promo codes and betting offers for Christmas Day

By Action Network
 3 days ago

New York Post readers can take advantage of lots of sweet betting offers and promotions ahead of Sunday’s action in NFL Week 16. Take a peek at the list below to find offer that works best for you.

Betting on the NFL?
Best NFL Week 16 Promo Codes ranked
1. BetMGM Sportsbook
﻿
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

BetMGM is the best sportsbook for NFL Week 16. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on each NFL game. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if you don’t mind waiting a little bit.

The desktop site is easy to use, the app is highly rated, there are competitive bonuses, customer service is strong, and the lines are competitive. BetMGM should be appealing to all NFL bettors for Week 16.

2. Caesars Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓4/55/5✓

Caesars Sportsbook is right up there with the top betting sites in the business. Having taken over from the William Hill sportsbook, Caesars is a real NFL betting power, with the potential to rival BetMGM and FanDuel as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

The online sportsbook is popular and features generous NFL betting odds, big bonuses, and a great mobile app. It is a good option for high rollers because it has higher maximum payouts, but casual NFL bettors should also enjoy betting with Caesars Sportsbook.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/55/5✓

FanDuel has emerged as the most popular NFL sportsbook in many different legal betting states, partly because of the sweet bonuses it offers. There is an incredible new user offer, and you can take advantage of ongoing NFL promos, including contests, free bets, odds boosts, and parlay insurance.

4. BetRivers
﻿
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓3/55/5✓

There is an exciting selection of live betting options for NFL games on BetRivers. The live betting platform makes it easy to place live bets and is designed effectively and neatly.

BetRivers has competitive odds, and the breadth of wagering options is very impressive, including lots of live spreads, totals, game props, and player props. The sliding tool for alternative totals and spreads is also very user-friendly. This is another great NFL betting site.

5. SI Sportsbook
﻿
Live Betting NFL Same Game Parlay? NFL Promos (/5) NFL Market Depth (/5) App Available? ✓✓5/54/5✓

SI Sportsbook is a sleek, modern NFL betting site with many great odds boosts and bonuses. It also has a popular mobile app.

They provide customers with NFL stats for each game, which always helps make educated bets. SI Sportsbook has not been in the sports betting space for long, so it could easily move up in our rankings moving forward.

Week 16 Sunday preview

Most of the action from Week 16 is in the books, but thankfully we’ve got three more NFL games this Christmas.

It starts in Miami when the 8-6 Dolphins host the 6-8 Green Bay Packers. Most sportsbooks are favoring Miami by 4.5 points and have the total set at 49.5 points, so this should be an interesting matchup in South Florida.

Up next is the Denver Broncos playing the Rams in Los Angeles. Both of these teams come in at 4-10 and they have the two worst offenses in the NFL, with LA scoring 16.4 points per game and Denver scoring a league-worst 15.6 points per game.

The Christmas action wraps up in the desert when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go on the road to play the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-8 Buccaneers are favored by 6.5 points over the 4-10 Cardinals by most sportsbooks.

Best NFL Week 16 betting apps
Rank App New User Promo T&Cs iOS? Android? 1 Caesars Up To $1250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULLNew players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.✓✓2 FanDuel Bet $5 to get $125 in free bets – win or lose!New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. ✓✓3 BetMGM Risk free bet up to $1,000New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome Offer not available in NY) Full T&C apply.✓✓4 BetRivers Up to $250 Deposit BonusNew players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only✓✓

New York Post

New York Post

