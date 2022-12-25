ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bengals cornerback took a low hit from Jones on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hit Bengals cornerback Eli Apple with a questionable low block on Sunday.

Jones went after Apple’s knees while Germaine Pratt was returning an incomplete pass for a TD. It was reviewed for a possible fumble but the call on the field stood with around six minutes left in the game.

The Patriots passer tripped Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns last year and was not fined.

Saturday’s play was more egregious.

“He tripped me,” Apple Told NESN.com . “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

It would be surprising if Jones is not served a fine for the low blow.

