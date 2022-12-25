Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
cntraveler.com
7 Surprising Secrets About Radio City Music Hall
In the last 10 years, Lauren Renck Manning has performed roughly 1,000 shows as a Rockette at Radio City Music Hall. “At the top of each show, I feel like it’s my very first time,” the dancer shares. “The magnitude of the theater and the weight of its history is never lost on me.” Though millions of people visit the illustrious venue every year, only a few, like Renck Manning, get to see it from the stage perspective. “When the curtain rises, as a performer, you are instantly reminded that you are a part of something much bigger than yourself,” she says. “With every performance, I glance out as the orchestra starts and see 6,000 seats that have brought joy and escape to so many since 1932.”
In Style
That Cute Coach Bag Actually Comes With a Rich History
New York really is a concrete jungle in which dreams become reality. It’s where artists are born and brands are established, both of which stem from the city’s contagious energy. Among the most famous labels bred in Manhattan is the fashion brand Coach New York, otherwise known as Coach or the Original American House of Leather.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
From ‘Bupkis’ to ‘Law & Order’: Here’s what filmed on Staten Island in 2022 — and where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now starring: Staten Island. According to the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), 40 TV shows and movies filmed on Staten Island in 2022, including “The Blacklist,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” and the holy trinity of television: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Eater
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
This New York Restaurant Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites In State, New Report Says
A restaurant known for its crispy fried chicken and award-winning apple pies is one of Guy Fieri's favorite eateries in New York, according to a new report from Mashed.The website shared its list of the best restaurants featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in all 50 states on Tuesday, Dec. 27.…
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City.
Famous NYC Priest Left Behind Millions and a Son After Death
A New York City priest infamous for being the devoted brother of a Mafia boss left behind two surprises when he died earlier this year: a $7 million fortune and a grown son. Even more remarkable: The Rev. Louis Gigante lived with his son Gino and the boy's mother in the suburbs and would put on his Roman collar each morning to head to work in the parish, The New York Times reported. We had a quiet life,” Gino Gigante, 32, told the paper. “He was proud of me. We did everything together.” Gigante, who ran a development company in the Bronx, bequeathed his estate to Gino, which is how the existence of his son was revealed. Read it at The New York Times
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas
The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas. According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old. "He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built...
Top 10 Things to Do in New York City
New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
NYC temperature outlook: How the early forecast is shaping up for January
After a cold end to 2022, forecasters are expecting warmer conditions to settle in over the entire East Coast to start the new year. The National Weather Service’s monthly outlook for January gives New York about a 40% to 50% chance to see above-average temperatures across the entire state. That same probability extends downward along the coast into Florida and northward into large swaths of Vermont and New Hampshire.
NY1
Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season
This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
Queens father incinerated in fiery wreck recalled as doting dad who brought smiles to co-workers, neighbors
A Queens man killed in a fiery early morning one-car wreck was a doting dad with aspirations in the food industry — and a relatively new driver, his neighbors and a co-worker said Tuesday. Dylan Dipnarine, 24, died after losing control on a Queens expressway early Monday, with his airborne 2012 Infiniti flipping in midair before plowing into several cars in a tow lot and exploding in the ...
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Celebrate Christmas with the iconic WPIX Yule Log
The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. The world-famous WPIX Yule Log is a yearly tradition and a staple for families celebrating the holiday season. NYCHA residents in the Bronx living without heat. Residents of NYCHA’s Bronx River Houses...
Comments / 0