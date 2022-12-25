ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Christmas Day live tracker: Aaron Rodgers, Packers spoil holiday for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The NFL's Christmas Day slate kicked off with a thriller in Miami.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers pulled an upset win over the Miami Dolphins in a battle of teams fighting for playoff position.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions to end each of Miami's last three drives, sealing the team's fate.

It's the Dolphins' fourth straight loss, though they can still clinch a postseason spot with a win over the Patriots next week and some help.

Green Bay, meanwhile, keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a third straight victory.

