Lee County, FL

Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida

By Mariana Ortiz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area.

Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the holidays, and some are even off.

LEE COUNTY

  • Buckingham facilities open 6 a.m. – noon.
  • All Hendry County facilities open 7 a.m. – noon.

Topaz Court Household Chemical Waste and Reuse Center will be open from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, Jan. 7.

All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County, the City of Bonita Springs, the Village of Estero and the Town of Fort Myers Beach will continue on the regular collection days through the holidays. This is because the holidays fall on the weekends.

Christmas trees that have had the stand and all lights and decorations removed, including tinsel, can be set out with regular yard waste and will be ground into mulch. All wrapping paper, except metallic, or glittery paper is recyclable – along with cardboard boxes. Plastic ribbons, bows and lights are not recyclable.

For more information contact Lee County Solid Waste – (239) 533-8000

CAPE CORAL

Waste Pro will not provide services on Christmas Day nor New Year’s Day.

COLLIER COUNTY

Recycling Drop-Off Centers will be closed from Saturday, December 24 through Monday, December 26. They will also be closed on Monday, January 2.

No curbside collection on Christmas. If your collection falls on one of these holidays, your trash, recycling, bulky items, and yard waste will be a collection on your next scheduled day.

The Landfill and Immokalee Transfer Station will remain open for the holiday season.

NAPLES

The City of Naples collects solid waste on all holidays except for New Year’s Day, July Fourth, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. If your normal collection day is on one of those holidays, we will pick up your waste the following da.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

No residential curbside service or special pick-ups of electronics and bulky items on the holidays

Christmas Tree recycled

Residential curbside tree collection will take place the first two weeks following Christmas on customers’ scheduled collection day.

When placing trees on the curb for collection, customers should follow these guidelines:

  • •Remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands, and place your
  • tree on the curb for recycling.
  • •Place trees that are undecorated or do not have artificial snow and colorings at the curb.
  • •Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.
  • •Please note that trees decorated with artificial snow cannot be recycled. Your trash collector will collect them.
  • •Residents that live in multi-family complexes should contact their property manager for proper disposal.

HENDRY COUNTY

Residents should place their waste curbside on their regular pick-up days.

GLADES COUNTY

Call the Solid Waste Department: (863) 946-6000

DESOTO COUNTY

When a designated holiday occurs on a weekday, household collection occurs one day later than normal for the remainder of the week.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

