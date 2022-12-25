Read full article on original website
KVUE
Austin-Travis County EMS expanding its Narcan kit program
ATCEMS is expanding its Narcan kit program. It's hoping to save lives as opioid overdoses increase in Travis County.
KVUE
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 1,377 calls during December 2022 freeze
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to more than 1,000 911 calls during the recent cold spell. The numbers are significantly lower than February 2021.
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
fox44news.com
Fire truck hit by car while at the scene of a crash
Copperas Cove, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a Copperas Cove woman was cited after her car struck a Copperas Cove fire truck that was at the scene of another active traffic accident Tuesday. DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday...
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
ATCEMS: Second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within a week
Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls. Three of the 1,377 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
18 wheeler overturned at Parmer Lane causes road closures
AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-wheeler ended up on its side at Parmer Lane near the Samsung plant on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the 18-wheeler tanker rolled onto its side at Parmer Lane in front of one of the entrances to the Samsung plant in northeast Austin.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Family of Texas officer killed by alleged drunk driver files lawsuit
The family of Jeffery Richardson, an off-duty police officer killed by an alleged drunk driver in Austin over the summer, announced Wednesday they're suing the suspect and one of the bars where she went that day.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two carbon monoxide exposure calls in Friday's incident report
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Thursday, Dec. 22. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 380 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Friday, ATCEMS responded to 41 environmental incident response calls and 24 cold...
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
Travis County DA says no indictment in deadly Jan. 2021 police shooting of Alex Gonzales
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced Tuesday that a Travis County Grand Jury returned no indictments in a deadly January 2021 shooting involving one of two Austin Police Department officers, according to a news release from Travis County.
CBS Austin
Body found at Pennybacker Bridge ID'd as man reported missing in College Station
Police have identified the body found Saturday at the Pennybacker Bridge in West Austin as a man who was reported missing out of College Station. The discovery was made in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. The Austin Police Department says the person...
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
fox7austin.com
Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured
AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
fox7austin.com
Family of off-duty officer killed in wreck sues alleged drunk driver, bar
AUSTIN, Texas - The wife, children, and parents of an off-duty officer who died after being hit by a vehicle in North Austin announced a wrongful death lawsuit today. The Stewart Law Firm says they're suing the alleged drunk driver and the bar in The Domain that the officer's family says over-served her.
Firefighters put out fire in teachers' lounge of East Austin middle school
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin is being blamed on a space heater that was left on. The Austin Fire Department was on scene on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. The fire was quickly put out. Firefighters remained...
