sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
sneakernews.com
Varying Shades Of Blue Accent This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
While the silhouette remains a few years removed from its next hallmark anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 is being employed at a rate matching that of an celebratory year, now introducing a greyscale proposition featuring hits of varying blue shades. Coating its mudguard in a smooth “Cool Grey” leather,...
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Blue Swooshes Come Playfully Painted On The Nike Air Max 90
While it remains a few years removed from its 30th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to dress in compelling tinctures and tooling while expanding the Beaverton brand’s roster of silhouettes aimed at the youth, such as this playfully painted double-Swoosh accent. Save the latter and its logo...
sneakernews.com
Nike Brings A Cool “Black/Red” Look To This Women’s Shox TL
The Nike Shox family of products hasn’t enjoyed too many moments in the spotlight over the last handful of years, although a few high-profile collaborations brought the early 2000s technology top of mind in that timeframe. As the Swoosh heads into 2023, it’s looking to expand on the series’ styles, with the latest arriving in the form of a simple black and red look for women atop the Shox TL.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” And “Dark Obsidian” Come Together On This Nike Air Max 90
As one of the company’s most popular silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 90 has formed an important part of the brand’s financial success since debuting in 1990. With a new calendar year on the horizon, Tinker Hatfield’s visible Air-cushioned design is set to continue delivering new styles for casual and savvy consumers alike, having recently emerged in a “White,” “University Blue,” and “Dark Obsidian” color combination.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Zoom Cortez “Iron Grey”
For years sacai has presided amongst the upper echelon of the collaborative sneaker market by retooling propositions of The Swooshes lifestyle archives while remaining true to each silhouette’s original design language. From the consistent stream of titular Blazer Low’s across the past few months to redefining the LDWaffle on a handful of occasions, the latest greyscale ensemble tapping the Nike Zoom Cortez is now readying for its official release next Tuesday.
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Might’ve Drawn Inspiration From Union LA
Over the course of its lifespan, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has taken on countless ensembles, with some referencing styles rooted in heritage. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a mix of white, blue, and red colors arranged in a way not too unlike a certain collaboration by Union Los Angeles from 2018.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Atlanta” Revealed: Photos
This Nike Air Force 1 Low pays homage to Atlanta. Every single sneakerhead understands just how important the Nike Air Force 1 Low is. This is a shoe that first made its mark on culture back in 1982. Forty years later, the Air Force 1 continues to be a fan-favorite that will simply never be toppled.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Expands The “Athletics Company” Collection
Every few months Nike debuts a new connective collection for their roster of lifestyle silhouettes to dress in. From this past Fall’s fictional Moving Co. series to the upcoming honorary Lunar New Year celebration, the Beaverton-based brand is now harkening a quartet of colors for its latest “Athletic Company” collection.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 Joins The “Just Do It” Collection
At the start of the Fall season, Nike began harkening back upon its heritage and roots fostered from the basketball court with a duo of silhouettes originally tooled for the hardwood. Affixing maroon-shaded hang tag holsters onto the Blazer Mid and Air Force 1 Low, golden metallic tags rendered the basketball division’s updated logo from 2000 for a thoughtful homage to the archives. Now, the “Just Do It” collection is transitioning to the brand’s performance-based silhouettes, indulging in its cream and maroon color palette for the latest Nike Zoom GT Cut 2.
sneakernews.com
LaMelo Ball’s PUMA MB.02 Comes Clothed In Vibrant Red Wings
Since returning from a lingering ankle injury LaMelo Ball has been on an absolute tear, averaging 25.8 points per game over his last six contests while dropping in a 25-point triple-double. Accompanied by the seldom yet effectively eye-catching propositions of his second signature sneaker with PUMA, the latter is now mirroring its team-centric composition from the PUMA MB.01 Low.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
