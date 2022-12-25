ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo submission: Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet

By Samantha Bravo
Students from Malibu Elementary performed the Nutcracker Ballet on Thursday December 8th for parents and students. Grades 1st through 5th, participated and rehearsed for four weeks at lunch time and recess with director and choreographer Zoe Langley.

“As beautiful snow flakes danced across the stage in the Nutcracker Ballet to the classical music of Tchaikovsky it seemed like we we’re blessed with snow fairies,” Langley said in an email to The Malibu Times. “It was a high energy performance with rats, soldiers and ballerinas as well as a female God mother Drosslemeyer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrKLc_0juDnSXU00
