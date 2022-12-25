Read full article on original website
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
2 Hair Care Mistakes That Almost Always Lead To Thinning
Are you unknowingly contributing to your own thinning hair dilemmas? Say it ain’t so! While genetics, aging, and stress can be among the biggest culprits responsible for thinning hair, you could be doing things on your very own at home that make the problem worse or could lead to future thinning. From styling errors to an incredibly common scalp issue you could be overlooking that can lead to damaged, thinning hair, these are two hair care mistakes that almost always lead to thinning.
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
psychologytoday.com
Left-Handedness and Neurodiversity: A Surprising Link
Neurodiversity describes the concept that some conditions like autism should be treated a diversity in brain function, not as a disorder. Left-handedness and mixed-handedness are more common in neurodiverse people than in the general population. About 28 percent of people on the autism spectrum are left-handers compared to 10 percent...
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
studyfinds.org
One special probiotic may be key to preventing brain degeneration, curing ALS
MONTREAL, Quebec — A certain probiotic can prevent neurodegeneration in a species of worm that is critical to the study of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a team of researchers from Canada’s CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM). Almost 3,000 people in Canada have ALS, which doctors characterize as...
'We're born with this and will never be free:' Hear stories from people with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) is a group of genetic disorders that affect the body's connective tissue, resulting in a wide range of debilitating symptoms. Hear from five people who are living with EDS.
scitechdaily.com
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
psychologytoday.com
The Outcome of Being Raised by a Borderline Parent
A family history of mental illness places a child at an increased risk for later development of mental illness, including BPD. Being raised by a BPD parent is a risk factor for pathologizing intimacy or love. Parents with BPD have significant fears of abandonment that they typically pass down to...
TikTok trend leads to diabetes medication shortages
A new weight loss trend is going viral on social media, but now there's a shortage of the diabetes medication used to do it.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
WebMD
Hair Loss Supplements Show Promise in New Study
Dec. 7, 2022 -- You’ve likely seen the ads for nutritional supplements, gummies, shampoos, and other nonprescription products that allegedly help stop hair loss. But do they work? The FDA does not regulate nutritional products, which means that manufacturers do not have to conduct or submit studies of safety and effectiveness to sell them. But a new review in a prestigious medical journal found that some of these companies have conducted trials, finding that some of the products are likely effective in helping to combat hair loss.
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs Your Self-Control Issues Come From Childhood Neglect
Insufficient self-control schema is the experience of states of impulsiveness, usually related to several compulsive behaviors. If it’s tough for you to moderate or control your impulses around pleasure, you may have an insufficient self-control schema. Schema therapy defines the schema as originating in childhood attachment experience as a...
physiciansweekly.com
Sleep Spindles in Patients with Schizoaffective, Schizophrenia, and Bipolar Disorder
The following is a summary of the “Sleep spindles in people with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders or bipolar disorders: a pilot study in a general population-based cohort” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Petit et al. Loss of sleep spindles has been linked to schizophrenia and...
How To Prevent Pesky Wine Teeth And Keep Pearly Whites Bright
Wine, particularly red, has been associated with health benefits because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, per Medical News Today. It has been touted as one of the healthiest wines you can put in your body. A 2019 YouGov America survey found that red wine came out on top as the most consumed at 69%, followed closely by white and rosé.
