Idaho Transportation Department calls on drivers to be more cautious of snowplows

The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be mindful of snowplows as wintry road conditions persist throughout Idaho.

Drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows so far this season, the ITD said in a press release issued last week. That nearly matches last year’s total of 11 snowplow-car crashes, “an increase from years past and a number that ITD does not want to repeat,” the release said.

ITD issued the following tips and reminders for drivers:

• Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends from the right side of the vehicle, which can be hard to see when the snow is flying. Drivers passing on the right and hitting the wing plow is the most common plow-related crash.

• Give plows room to work and avoid their blind spots.

• Be patient. The safest place to be is behind the plow.

• Plows often work in tandem to clear multiple lanes. Never get in between the tandem plows.

• If you are involved in a crash or stopped on the side of the road for any reason, please remain in your vehicle for your safety and for the safety of our plow operators.

“This issue affects everyone, not just the people involved in the crash. Every plow that is hit causes a domino effect making conditions worse,” operations foreman Shannon Thornton said in the release. “There are fewer plows on the road to deal with the snow that is still falling, and our crews have to spend precious time recovering equipment instead of plowing.”

To check road conditions before traveling, visit 511.idaho.gov or the Idaho 511 app. More winter driving tips are available at itd.idaho.gov/travel .