Saluda, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wach.com

Bitter cold mornings before a late-week warmup!

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Temperatures will drop well below normal the next few nights with lows in the low to mid 20s. It's hard to believe, but this is actually an improvement from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning where we started off in the teens. There is a warmup...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cold temperatures burst pipes across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Those cold temperatures in the Midlands created a messy Christmas weekend. Pipes at businesses and homes across the region bursting. The Barringer Building Apartments along Main Street in Columbia was just one of more than 350 weather related calls Columbia Fire crews responded to between Thursday and Monday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia warned residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line. Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Godwin and Shasta

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- If the cold weather has you thinking about finding a furry friend to keep you warm, look no further than the Columbia Animal Services!. For this week's Tuesday Tails, we're featuring Godwin the dog and Shasta the cat. Godwin is a 4 year old stray who...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Burst sprinkler head causes hundreds of seniors to be evacuated

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Hundreds of seniors in a Columbia senior housing facility have been displaced after a sprinkler head burst. It happened at Christopher Towers around 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The cold temperatures caused a sprinkler head to burst in a mechanical room. The property manager Matthew...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two rescued after being trapped inside structure over the weekend

SALUDA, S.C. — Saluda Fire Department officials says two people are safe and with no injuries after being trapped inside of a structure over the holiday weekend. Officials on Facebook said the two were trapped after a tree fell on the building. Saluda Fire says it was one of...
SALUDA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC

