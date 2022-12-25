Read full article on original website
Bitter cold mornings before a late-week warmup!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Temperatures will drop well below normal the next few nights with lows in the low to mid 20s. It's hard to believe, but this is actually an improvement from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning where we started off in the teens. There is a warmup...
Freezing weekend temperatures send Midlands plumbers into overdrive, tips you need to know
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Days of below freezing temperatures have left families without heat and water since the cold blast started as we went into the holiday weekend. Frozen pipes leading to flooding for some, and a whole lot of headaches. “I had this waterfall that was going upwards...
Cold temperatures burst pipes across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — Those cold temperatures in the Midlands created a messy Christmas weekend. Pipes at businesses and homes across the region bursting. The Barringer Building Apartments along Main Street in Columbia was just one of more than 350 weather related calls Columbia Fire crews responded to between Thursday and Monday afternoon.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
Columbia apartment residents still dealing with water, heating issues after pipes burst
COLUMBIA, S.C. — People across the Midlands are still struggling with broken pipes or low water pressure due to the recent cold weather. "It came in so fast, I didn’t have a chance to do anything because it flooded," Rosewood Hills resident Belinda Baker remembers. Baker says she...
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
Colony Apartment residents evacuated, reports of no heat or water for several days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A West Beltline Blvd. Apartment complex is being evacuated Tuesday evening after residents tell WACH FOX that they've been without basic needs for several days. Officials and local leaders are at the Colony Apartments in Columbia for a second time Tuesday, after residents say they've...
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
Overflow controls froze on this water tower in Gilbert which caused water tor spray and freeze surrounding the tower. No impacts are expected on water services.
Low water pressure, outages reported in Lower Richland; boil water advisory issued
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An important practice to prevent pipes from bursting during freezing weather may also be exacerbating water outages and low pressure in the Lower Richland area. Now, some residents are under a boil water advisory. Crews are in the area attempting to solve the issue that is...
Section of Columbia experienced sanitary sewer overflow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia warned residents of a sanitary sewer overflow due to a break in the main gravity sewer line. Officials said City of Columbia crews confirmed the overflow happened at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Colonial Villa Drive around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26.
Sanitary sewer overflow stopped near Garner's Ferry Road in Columbia, officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The overflow was stopped and placed on bypass, with permanent repairs taking place over the coming days, a city official said. City of Columbia officials says work is underway to repair a sanitary sewer overflow on Garners Ferry Road, after crews confirmed the situation Monday afternoon.
Tuesday Tails: Godwin and Shasta
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- If the cold weather has you thinking about finding a furry friend to keep you warm, look no further than the Columbia Animal Services!. For this week's Tuesday Tails, we're featuring Godwin the dog and Shasta the cat. Godwin is a 4 year old stray who...
Many residents in Richland County experiencing low water pressure and outages
A number of residents in lower Richland County are experiencing low water pressures and water outages. According to Columbia Water, crews are on site and actively working to resolve the issue. Many customers are letting their faucets run to avoid frozen pipes because of the cold temperatures. Columbia Water said...
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
Burst sprinkler head causes hundreds of seniors to be evacuated
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Hundreds of seniors in a Columbia senior housing facility have been displaced after a sprinkler head burst. It happened at Christopher Towers around 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. The cold temperatures caused a sprinkler head to burst in a mechanical room. The property manager Matthew...
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
Two rescued after being trapped inside structure over the weekend
SALUDA, S.C. — Saluda Fire Department officials says two people are safe and with no injuries after being trapped inside of a structure over the holiday weekend. Officials on Facebook said the two were trapped after a tree fell on the building. Saluda Fire says it was one of...
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
