Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
kymkemp.com
Congrats to SoHum Resident and South Fork Grad Who Joined the Humboldt County Correctional Crew Yesterday
Yesterday morning at 8:30 a.m., a SoHum man and South Fork High School graduate, Jared William Lack, was sworn in as a Humboldt County Correctional Deputy. We have a special reason for particularly wishing him well as he is a sort of Redheaded Blackbelt family member. Congratulations on your new...
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe has been set up for Rio Dell Residents Dealing with Second Natural Disaster
Ben and Jamie Cohoon, who lost their property to the Dixie Fire, are once again facing a natural disaster, this time, Tuesday’s earthquake. The couple’s Rio Dell home has suffered foundation and chimney damage as well as the loss of business supplies for Jamie’s ‘Ewe So Dirty’ business leaving the Rio Dell resident out of work.
kymkemp.com
Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune
When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
kymkemp.com
Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Missing person: FOUND at Assisted Living Facility] Missing Eureka Man Last Seen on December 6th
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate missing person Edward Everett France Jr, 75, of Eureka, CA. Edward has mobility issues, so he will most likely not travel far on foot. Edward was reported missing...
kymkemp.com
Christmas Tree Recycling Locations–Give Your Tree New Life
With the holidays coming to a close, residents may once again dispose of their Christmas trees at several community locations at no-charge or may arrange for curbside pick-up by their trash hauler. Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be processed into useful mulch or compost. This annual free Christmas Tree drop-off and recycling event is sponsored by HWMA, Humboldt Sanitation, Recology and Wes Green Company.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Residents Get Help from International Non-Profit
Rio Dell residents impacted by the Ferndale Earthquake will be getting some help from an international non-profit. World Central Kitchen will be at Monument Middle School on December 27 and 28, providing free meals to those in need. The World Central Kitchen provides humanitarian efforts after crises from natural disasters...
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
kymkemp.com
An Estimated 4.2 Quake Made Christmas Eve More Exciting.
This is the largest quake we remember since the 6.4 on Tuesday!. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Felt it in East Eureka. Very mild, yet ominous without doubt. Always the (pun intended) underlying threat of more to come!
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe Started for Couple Who Lost Dogs in Fire Following Quake
On Tuesday, not long after the 6.4 earthquake centered near Rio Dell badly damaged many homes in the area, Chris Noonan and his partner Kalishakti’s home caught fire. According to Arcata Fire, “A pet boa constrictor was rescued from the residence, but unfortunately, two dogs succumbed to smoke inhalation prior to being rescued.”
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder
EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished
It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast
The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS. “At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
kymkemp.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting in Eureka Area
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
NWS Warns Humboldt Bay Residents of Minor Flooding Possibility
Get those rubber boots out…the coming storm is predicted to cause minor flooding in the Humboldt Bay Region, predicts the National Weather Service in Eureka. ‘Southerly winds are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels,” states a post on Twitter. “Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms.”
Comments / 0