NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
MTA bus-mounted cameras to issue tickets starting this week on Staten Island
Starting Friday, tickets will be issued by the new automated enforcement cameras mounted on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses to drivers who obstruct bus stops or use city bus lanes improperly.
Over 12 months, nearly 600 dead. How COVID-19 unfolded on Staten Island in 2022.
Nearly 600 more Staten Island lives were lost to COVID-19 in 2022, raising the toll to 2,598, as the borough endured a third year of a pandemic that has touched every conceivable part of everyday life. That number, from New York City Health Department data as of Dec. 23, is...
Eater
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 28 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert “Bob” Meyer, 78, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Born in Staten Island, he was raised in the neighborhood of Stapleton. He gained experience as a stationary fireman during his time as a merchant marine. Which ultimately led to his lifelong career as a stationary engineer. He later became Director of Engineering at both Victory Memorial Hospital and Staten Island Hospital. There, he was instrumental in moving the hospital from its old campus to its current location in Ocean Breeze. Read the full obit on SILive.
Brooklyn restaurant is best in New York, featured on Guy Fieri’s show: Mashed
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
Eater
The Best NYC Restaurant Meals of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was your best restaurant meal of 2022?
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
More than 100 Staten Islanders celebrate unity at joyful first day of Kwanzaa event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - More than 100 participants congregated Monday to celebrate Kwanzaa at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton, at the first of a week-long series of Staten Island events aimed at getting the community more involved in the tradition. The first Kwanzaa celebration took place in 1966...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Staten Island girl, 13, reported missing before holiday weekend: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Staten Island on Friday morning, police said. Christy Valentin was last seen leaving her Mariners Lane home around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. She is about 5-foot-1, and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants, a […]
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
yonkerstimes.com
Body of Missing New Rochelle Man Found in Long Island Sound
On December 26th, 2022, at about 9:00am, New Rochelle Detectives were notified by. the New York City Police Department that a body was found in the Bronx on the North shore of. Hunter Island, located within the confines of the 45th Precinct. New Rochelle Detectives responded, and the investigation revealed...
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
