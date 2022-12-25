STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert “Bob” Meyer, 78, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Born in Staten Island, he was raised in the neighborhood of Stapleton. He gained experience as a stationary fireman during his time as a merchant marine. Which ultimately led to his lifelong career as a stationary engineer. He later became Director of Engineering at both Victory Memorial Hospital and Staten Island Hospital. There, he was instrumental in moving the hospital from its old campus to its current location in Ocean Breeze. Read the full obit on SILive.

