Eater

2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 28 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Robert “Bob” Meyer, 78, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Born in Staten Island, he was raised in the neighborhood of Stapleton. He gained experience as a stationary fireman during his time as a merchant marine. Which ultimately led to his lifelong career as a stationary engineer. He later became Director of Engineering at both Victory Memorial Hospital and Staten Island Hospital. There, he was instrumental in moving the hospital from its old campus to its current location in Ocean Breeze. Read the full obit on SILive.
Eater

The Best NYC Restaurant Meals of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was your best restaurant meal of 2022?
CBS New York

Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
yonkerstimes.com

Body of Missing New Rochelle Man Found in Long Island Sound

On December 26th, 2022, at about 9:00am, New Rochelle Detectives were notified by. the New York City Police Department that a body was found in the Bronx on the North shore of. Hunter Island, located within the confines of the 45th Precinct. New Rochelle Detectives responded, and the investigation revealed...
Shore News Network

Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
The Staten Island Advance

