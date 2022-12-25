ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Celebrations magazine to spotlight newlyweds, b’nai mitzvahs

Celebrations magazine, published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is seeking to spotlight both couples who were married and children who celebrated their b’nai mitzvahs in the past year in its upcoming issue. Celebrations is an annual magazine that combines the CJPC’s Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers

CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop

About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse transforms into winter wonderland

CLEVELAND — Every winter for the past 18 years, the greenhouse at Puritas Nursery has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, thanks to the work of a group of volunteers. “One of my suppliers of flowers and vegetables suggested that since I have so many open benches here, we don't grow any flowers in the winter time, that maybe we would set up a train display that would help attract people to the garden center,” said owner Dale Heyink.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goldberg, Harriet

Harriet Goldberg (nee Scheinberg), beloved wife of the late N. Morton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. Loving mother of Howard Goldberg and David (Lois) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Loni) Cristianburry and Jeremy (Kristen) Haster. Great-grandmother of Lily. Devoted sister of the late Marion Dickens. Services will be held at...
SOLON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Glazer, Miriam

Miriam Glazer (nee Solomon), 98, of Beachwood, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts, dedicated member of Cleveland’s Jewish community, lifelong learner, and matriarch of the Glazer family, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Norman Glazer. Dearest mother of Gale...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘You’ve Got a Book in You’ Jan. 9 at Orange library

The Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will host Brandi Larsen, writer and publishing expert, as she walks people through the process of how books go from ideas to physical copies on shelves in a virtual event called “You’ve Got a Book in You,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on Zoom, according to a news release. Registration is required and a link will be sent before the start of the program.
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy