Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Celebrations magazine to spotlight newlyweds, b’nai mitzvahs
Celebrations magazine, published by the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is seeking to spotlight both couples who were married and children who celebrated their b’nai mitzvahs in the past year in its upcoming issue. Celebrations is an annual magazine that combines the CJPC’s Jstyle Weddings and Bar•Bat Mitzvah magazines, which...
newsnet5
Become a RedCoat: Playhouse Square seeking hundreds of volunteers
CLEVELAND — You’ve probably spotted them rushing around, ushering you to and from your seats at Playhouse Square. The RedCoats are the unsung heroes of the theatre district, and they do the job with grace and pride. They're a small army of volunteers, keeping the second-largest theatre district...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hundreds attend Nissim Black concert at Grog Shop
About 350 people attended a Nissim Black concert Dec. 17 at The Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. The concert was made possible by a collaboration between three organizations – Cleveland’s Rekindle Fellowship and Jews of Color: Cleveland, and Wynwood-Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis. Attendees enjoyed a set by the...
WKYC
Playhouse Square looking to add new RedCoat volunteers to their roster in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — They are the unsung heroes of Playhouse Square. The iconic, RedCoats!. For decades the volunteer ushers have dedicated their work to making sure all shows run smoothly for the guests who attend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Guests have ‘can-do’ attitude at Maltz Museum on pay what you can day
The Maltz Museum in Beachwood hosted its Christmas Day Can Can – “Give what you can, pay what you can” – on Dec. 25, where guests were asked to bring a canned good to donate or pay what they could for museum admission. Once inside, they...
Gift shop in Westlake library closing doors beginning Jan. 2
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Westlake Porter Public Library gift shop will be closing in January. Some say all good things must pass. If that is true, it can certainly be said about the charming gift shop that has lasted since 1993 in the library. The shop has been operated...
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse transforms into winter wonderland
CLEVELAND — Every winter for the past 18 years, the greenhouse at Puritas Nursery has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, thanks to the work of a group of volunteers. “One of my suppliers of flowers and vegetables suggested that since I have so many open benches here, we don't grow any flowers in the winter time, that maybe we would set up a train display that would help attract people to the garden center,” said owner Dale Heyink.
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg, Harriet
Harriet Goldberg (nee Scheinberg), beloved wife of the late N. Morton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. Loving mother of Howard Goldberg and David (Lois) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Loni) Cristianburry and Jeremy (Kristen) Haster. Great-grandmother of Lily. Devoted sister of the late Marion Dickens. Services will be held at...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
Cleveland Jewish News
Glazer, Miriam
Miriam Glazer (nee Solomon), 98, of Beachwood, a lifelong supporter of the performing arts, dedicated member of Cleveland’s Jewish community, lifelong learner, and matriarch of the Glazer family, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. Norman Glazer. Dearest mother of Gale...
Young Professionals of Parma names 2022 winners in annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- The Young Professionals of Parma’s seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest is in the books. “Everything went great, everything went smoothly,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie Baraona said. “We got 41 entries, which was more than last year. We’re happy with that. “Judging...
Coppia, fine dining restaurant in Chesterland, celebrates one-year anniversary
CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- Inside the non-descript, cream-colored ranch with brown shutters, near Chesterland’s main intersection, hides one of the area’s top fine dining establishments, Coppia. The dining room is simple, but the kitchen is magic. At least the chefs are. With their first anniversary as restaurant owners approaching...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘You’ve Got a Book in You’ Jan. 9 at Orange library
The Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will host Brandi Larsen, writer and publishing expert, as she walks people through the process of how books go from ideas to physical copies on shelves in a virtual event called “You’ve Got a Book in You,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on Zoom, according to a news release. Registration is required and a link will be sent before the start of the program.
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Neighbors report explosion at Highland Square house
City fire crews are now at a house in the 100 block of Edgerton Avenue.
What’s closed and open on Christmas 2022 and Dec. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some closings will extend beyond Christmas Day this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because it’s a federal holiday, federal, state and local government offices, as well as post offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. As for Christmas Day...
Cleveland Boat Show sails into I-X Center next month
The 2023 Cleveland Boat Show has a date, time and location.
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
