DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, FloridaBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Cocktail Bars in MiamiBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Miami Community Shield OperationAndy MonroeMiami, FL
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Shaquille O’Neal reveals 40-pound weight loss: It ‘just fell off’
Shaquille O’Neal is down 40 pounds — and looking to lose 20 more. The ex NBA player spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday about his diet and exercise plan, saying the weight “just fell off” after he instituted certain lifestyle changes. “A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” the retired athlete recalled. “He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’ “Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped,” the 50-year-old continued. “It’s all about eating right.” O’Neal...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
NECN
Celtics' Marcus Smart Proposes to Girlfriend With Assist From Will Smith
It really is the most wonderful time of the year, just ask Marcus Smart who won't soon forget this holiday season. The Boston Celtics star announced on his Instagram account on Christmas that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum -- with an assist from actor Will Smith.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Move His Family To Europe: ‘I’m Stacking Money Until Then’
NBA YoungBoy has said he plans to move his whole family to Europe, and that he plans to “stack” some serious cash to make that happen. In a short post on Instagram, YoungBoy said he wants to put everything the United States has to offer behind him. “We...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Details How He Lost 40 Pounds
Shaq is on a new fitness journey. Shaq is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately, just like many other former athletes, he has gotten out of shape in retirement. Of course, this is par for the course as retired athletes don’t need to maintain their figures anymore.
