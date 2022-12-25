ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Shaquille O’Neal reveals 40-pound weight loss: It ‘just fell off’

Shaquille O’Neal is down 40 pounds — and looking to lose 20 more. The ex NBA player spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday about his diet and exercise plan, saying the weight “just fell off” after he instituted certain lifestyle changes. “A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” the retired athlete recalled. “He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’ “Once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped,” the 50-year-old continued. “It’s all about eating right.” O’Neal...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game

It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
hotnewhiphop.com

James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Details How He Lost 40 Pounds

Shaq is on a new fitness journey. Shaq is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA. Unfortunately, just like many other former athletes, he has gotten out of shape in retirement. Of course, this is par for the course as retired athletes don’t need to maintain their figures anymore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy