ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Metaverse Off to Ominous Start After VR Headset Sales Shrank in 2022

Sales of virtual reality headsets in the U.S. declined 2% year over year to $1.1 billion as of early December, according to NPD Group. Worldwide shipments of VR headsets as well as augmented reality devices dropped more than 12% to 9.6 million in 2022. Apple's potential entry into the VR...

Comments / 0

Community Policy