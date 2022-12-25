Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
You Got the AirPods Pro for the Holidays. Here Are Some of the Coolest Features You Need to Know About
If you're new to AirPods, or if you have an older generation, there are plenty of new features you'll want to take advantage of with these earbuds. You can control the volume directly on the stems of your new AirPods. Transparency mode on the new AirPods is a big improvement...
NBC Connecticut
Metaverse Off to Ominous Start After VR Headset Sales Shrank in 2022
Sales of virtual reality headsets in the U.S. declined 2% year over year to $1.1 billion as of early December, according to NPD Group. Worldwide shipments of VR headsets as well as augmented reality devices dropped more than 12% to 9.6 million in 2022. Apple's potential entry into the VR...
