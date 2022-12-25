Read full article on original website
Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
Crews looking for ‘smoking gun’ causing drop in Jackson’s water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will be enlisting the help of the Mississippi State Department of Health to find what they believe is the “smoking gun” leading to the city’s latest water crisis. Days into the emergency, crews have repaired numerous leaks, but are still experiencing severe...
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
Mayor is asking residents for help finding water leaks
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is again under a citywide boil water advisory. The mayor held a news conference Monday to address the city's water concerns. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says crews are continuing to search for large leaks and pipe breaks. The mayor said the leaks...
Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
Jackson mayor declares emergency due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis. Leaders said water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water notice was issued […]
Belhaven resident says main breaks have gone unrepaired for a year, despite being reported to the city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the city of Jackson grapples to restore water pressure as part of yet another water crisis, one Belhaven resident says several major leaks on her street have gone unrepaired for at least a year. “You can come by and see it bubbling up. It’s not...
Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area
The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
Jackson Water Crisis: The latest updates
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis. Leaders said water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Residents of Mississippi capital ‘tired of apologies’ as water stoppages continue
Residents of Mississippi’s largest city are “tired of apologies” but have no choice but to endure ongoing water stoppages in the wake of extreme weather, officials said Tuesday, Dec. 27. The city of Jackson told residents to go to any one of four locations around town on...
Residents facing several challenges, some people without power due to busted pipes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents say they are frustrated and overwhelmed as they continue to battle water woes in the capital city. I spoke with a mother of three, who says she’s been without power and water since Friday night. “Everything is going to be all right. Y’all know...
Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
City of Jackson under local state of emergency over city's low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency yesterday due to the city of Jackson's scattered low to no water pressure issues. According to the mayor's office, crews spent a good portion of Monday working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However, pressure remains low.
Jackson’s Water Crisis Continues As Frigid Temps Cause Local State Of Emergency
Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency due to the city’s low to no water pressure in certain areas. The post Jackson’s Water Crisis Continues As Frigid Temps Cause Local State Of Emergency appeared first on NewsOne.
Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson
UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
Jackson hosts emergency water distribution on Christmas Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced an emergency water distribution for December 25, 2022. The distribution will take place at the following locations.
Disabled residents call on city of Jackson to improve process of delivering water to those who need it most
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major issue with water distribution sites in the City of Jackson is that not everyone can get to them. Tuesday, WLBT spoke with disabled residents who say no one feels the impact of a water outage quite like they do. “I would love for someone...
