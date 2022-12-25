ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson-Maddox Road Well under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System due to loss of system pressure. The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory for all connections on the Jackson-Maddox Road Well System. This advisory does include well connections in Byram and areas […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mayor is asking residents for help finding water leaks

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is again under a citywide boil water advisory. The mayor held a news conference Monday to address the city's water concerns. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says crews are continuing to search for large leaks and pipe breaks. The mayor said the leaks...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighbors go without water for 72 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice after several main water breaks. Jackson neighbors say they are growing tired of the city’s water crisis. Neighbors are not happy about the latest boil water advisory, some saying they’ve been without water for the last 72 hours. City officials say […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares emergency due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis. Leaders said water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water notice was issued […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area

The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Water Crisis: The latest updates

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis. Leaders said water crews are still dealing with complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to freezing temperatures over the weekend. A citywide boil water […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Well at Mississippi State Fairgrounds to provide nonpotable water for Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be offering flushable water to Jackson residents affected by the citywide boil-water notice. "The water well at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is fully operational. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and our Fairgrounds Division is pleased to have the ability to share our resources to assist the public during times like this,” said Mississippi Commissioner Andy Gipson in a release.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks

UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson under local state of emergency over city's low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a local state of emergency yesterday due to the city of Jackson's scattered low to no water pressure issues. According to the mayor's office, crews spent a good portion of Monday working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However, pressure remains low.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix fluctuating water pressure in Jackson

UPDATE: 12/24/2022 5:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – City officials said the issue likely causing fluctuating water pressure is a water main break at Northside and Manhattan. Crews are at the site working to repair the issue. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water […]
JACKSON, MS

