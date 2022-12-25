Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Low-Key Revealed Her Baby Son's Face For The First Time
Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby son (who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson) back in Summer 2022, and immediately pulled a Kylie Jenner. Meaning she didn't reveal his name or show photos of his face. Until now! Kinda!. Khloé dropped several photos of herself and her kids ahead...
How Jennifer Lopez Dressed For Her and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple
It was the first Christmas Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared since their wedding this summer, and J.Lo was more than happy to share a glimpse of her holiday home with fans on Instagram. The 53-year-old actress was wearing bright blue satin for the season, a knee-length dress with a bow sash at the waist, and white cuffs and collars.
North West Casually Performed With Sia At The Kardashians’ Extravagant Christmas Party
The Kardashians held their annual holiday party at Kourtney Kardashian’s house on Christmas Eve, and they truly went alllll out. On top of Kourtney decorating her place with bright-red (slightly scary) trees and moody lighting, Sia performed at the event—and had a special guest star: the living legend known as North West. And fear not, the moment was immortalized on TikTok.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photos of Herself With True Thompson and Son
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) On Monday, Khloé Kardashian shared some photos from her family's famous annual Christmas party, including a few photos with her two adorable kids: four-year-old True Thompson and her son, whose name has not yet been revealed.
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
All About Cher's Rumored Fiancé Alexander Edwards
Lily Collins and Ashley Park Sing Taylor Swift, Cher, & More in a Game of Song Association Lily Collins and Ashley Park Sing Taylor Swift, Cher, & More in a Game of Song Association. Cher's relationship with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards seems to be heating up. On December 25, the musical...
Mariah Carey Spends Christmas In Aspen With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you're wondering how celebrity Christmasses might be a little bit different to normal Christmasses, look no further than the star-studded crowd hitting the slopes of Aspen, Colorado this year. Home to many a millionaire's mansion, the luxury snow and ski resort plays host to more than just Kyle Richards...
Dakota Johnson Looks Unrecognisable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
If Dakota Johnson's signature brunette locks and easy bangs haven't had you debating whether to cut a fringe, you have more restraint than us. She's got effortlessly good hair – fact. Which is why we had to do a double take when we saw pics of her sporting a short platinum blonde bob. Dakota, is that really you?
All About Demi Lovato's New Boyfriend Jutes
Demi Lovato has been posting for a while about her boyfriend Jutes, born Jordan Lutes, after People confirmed their new relationship in early August. A source at the time said, “It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy.”. Here's everything we know about the happy...
Prince Louis Makes His Royal Christmas Debut At Sandringham
Prince Louis joined his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for his royal Christmas debut at Sandringham yesterday. All three of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children joined the royal family as they returned to their public Christmas gathering for the first time since 2019. For his first holiday service at St. Mary Magdalene church, the four-year-old matched the family colour scheme while walking hand-in-hand with his mother Princess Kate.
