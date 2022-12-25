Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
techlunchpail.com
Scouting Report on Virginia Tech QB Signee Dylan Wittke
Virginia Tech's 2023 high school class is most likely done as the Hokies signed 25 high school players plus have three-star TE Zeke Wimbush committed in a grayshirt situation where he currently would be on track to enroll in spring 2024. With the class just about done, we will take a look at each of the high school commits in this class.
techlunchpail.com
Brent Pry Re-Establishes Virginia Tech as Virginia's Flagship Football Program
One of the biggest downfalls of the Justin Fuente era was the abandonment of the Commonwealth of Virginia as top priority on the recruiting trail for Virginia Tech. Yes, there were some down cycles in VA, but the Commonwealth continued to produce quality talent yet the Hokies looked heavily elsewhere often and when they did look back, they looked at a landscape in-state where lots of bridges were torched.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech WRs Coach Fontel Mines Discusses Transfer Addition Ali Jennings
Virginia Tech signed four transfers in the first signing window with none being bigger than Old Dominion WR Ali Jennings, a four-star consensus transfer who is ranked as one of the top 10 overall transfers in America by On3. Jennings had plenty of publicly known suitors with Mississippi State and...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Provides Injury Updates on Hunter Cattoor, Rodney Rice Ahead of Wake Forest Game
There are two big injury questions currently surrounding the 11-2 Virginia Tech Hokies in regards to the status of veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor and promising freshman guard Rodney Rice. Virginia Tech provided an update on the status of Cattoor in a publicly released statement while also providing a further...
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech's 10 and 6 Duo of Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd
Part of what has enabled Virginia Tech's strong 11-2 start to the 2022-23 season is the fact that the Hokies have their deepest frontcourt in a long time with a reliable pair of backup big men in Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd. Going into the season, Mike Young was obviously...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WSLS
Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Dec. 26
Thousands were without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the winter weather storm that rolled through the Commonwealth before Christmas. Below are the worst outage areas in our region among the now 2,696 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia without power:. Roanoke County: 595. Franklin County: 1,021. Bedford County: 215.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr.
James William “Jimmy” Willard, Sr, age 65 of Princeton, West Virginia and formerly Pulaski passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born December 21, 1956 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Ivan Ray Willard, Sr and Rilah Willine Mitchell Willard. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ivan Ray Willard, Jr.
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
WDBJ7.com
Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot and taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-critical injuries early Tuesday morning in the southeast area of the city, according to Roanoke Police. The Roanoke E-911 Center alerted police around 1:15 a.m. December 27 to a person who...
Person fatally electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) – A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford man dies from injuries single-vehicle crash on Route 460
A Bedford man died early Christmas morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 at 1:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.
WDBJ7.com
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
