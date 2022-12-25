The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO