Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s, with...
oc-breeze.com
Jim Mayfield, International Trade Specialist with the Department of Commerce, will present at the January Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting
The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, December 19 to December 25, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 19, 2022. Grand Theft –...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers
The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
oc-breeze.com
OCSD seeking armed and dangerous person responsible for murder in City of Stanton
On Friday, June 4, 2010 at about 2216 hours, Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of Santa Paula Street and Santa Catalina Avenue, in the City of Stanton. At the scene, one male subject was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Comments / 0