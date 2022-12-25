Read full article on original website
Giants make big decision on former All-Star
The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Oakland A’s Next Move Will Have Big Impact on Las Vegas
The Oakland A’s ultimate decision on their future will have ripple effects across two cities. The team has negotiated on two sites in Las Vegas — one owned by a company with connections to MLB’s biggest local broadcaster, and the other by a billionaire looking to grow his presence in the city.
Diamondbacks Sign Zach McAllister To Minor League Deal
The Diamondbacks have signed right-hander Zach McAllister to a minor league deal, per Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. McAllister will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement has been made. McAllister, 35, appeared in eight big league seasons from 2011 to 2018 but hasn’t...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Edwin Ríos
After making the most of his limited opportunities in the Majors, Edwin Ríos was expected to take a step forward last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That ultimately didn’t happen as he struggled out of the gate before landing on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition
The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason. The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a... The post Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves
The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum
The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
Cardinals Players Flock to the Baseball Performance Lab in Louisiana
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This offseason many of your favorite Cardinals players are stopping by Baton Rogue Louisiana, not for the food (even though it’s surely a pitstop), they’re instead making a business trip to the Baseball Performance Lab. There, founder Liam Mucklow is using science and...
