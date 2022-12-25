Read full article on original website
Unsung Santa Cruz: From her home, she organizes a food distribution program for fellow migrant farmworkers
Ernestina Solorio gives her home and her time to ensure farmworker families receive essential items they urgently need.
Symbols matter, but what do they stand for? In this case, that depends.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about the power of symbolism. Sometimes it’s explicit and impossible not to see. Other times it’s more subtle—it might require a viewer to know an obscure reference to get it, or maybe a high school English teacher to help tease it out of a novel.
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Remembrance 2022: Mas Hashimoto's relentless campaign to remember
Masaru "Mas" Hashimoto, who died in June at age 86, made it his mission to spread the word about what he and thousands of Japanese Americans endured when they were incarcerated in camps during World War II, and fought for inclusion as he taught history at Watsonville High.
San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition
California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
15 Best Things to Do in Morgan Hill, CA
Visit the city of Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County, California, if you want to experience a luxurious getaway with endless recreation opportunities. The city is located in the southern part of Santa Clara Valley, bounded west by the Santa Cruz mountain range and east by the Diablo mountain range.
Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County will start requiring new residential construction in urban and unincorporated areas to be designed with permanent sources of electricity as the only form of energy. The ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. County officials said this was done to help mitigate the effects of The post Santa Cruz County electrification ordinance goes into effect on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
So near yet so far
BenitoLink is getting closer to our year-end goal of $55,000 in individual donations but the final days can be so excruciating! We know that each dollar donated will be doubled thanks to our major donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Randy and Rebecca Wolf, and the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN). San Benito County is so fortunate to have these individuals take a stand for free community news. We hate to see this generous funding opportunity go unused.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges speaks on 2023 law allowing undocumented immigrants to become officers
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges is preparing his department for the new year. The new year brings new laws and some old problems too. Borges took us on a ride along and spoke on a new California law that will allow undocumented workers to become police officers and firework enforcement as New Year's Day approaches.
Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Tourists and local law enforcement agencies are bracing for the rain coming to the Central Coast this week. Dina Patton and Kathleen Johnson were visiting a friend here on the Central Coast. They both made the decision to head back home to Placerville a day early due to the storm. "We The post Tourists and law enforcement brace for storm impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Things to Do on a Rainy Day in Monterey
Don't let a little bit of rain put a damper on your next visit. Whether it's visiting a museum exhibit, sipping your way around tasting rooms, or simply enjoying the gorgeous views from a balcony window, there are plenty of ways to stay dry in Monterey County. 1. Learn Something...
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
Stranded Southwest passengers exploring alternate travel options
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The ripple effect from this week’s slew of canceled Southwest Airlines flights is creating another type of demand – for hotel rooms and rental cars. At Mineta San Jose International Airport Wednesday, there was a clear sign of turbulence: The car rental counters were busier than the ticket counters. The crowd of potential renters was looking, scanning, texting, and searching for other travel options.
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
Santa Cruz police announce New Year's Eve safety enhancement zone
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department has released their New Year's Eve designated safety enhancement zone map for the city's downtown corridor. This is not the first time Santa Cruz police have deployed available officers in order to ensure a safe environment and to encourage respectful behavior during the New Year's celebration.
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Don’t lose Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
This community opinion was contributed by George Fendler. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the weekend, the "King Tides" uncovered a wonderful geological find on Capitola Beach. San Jose University professor Dustin Mulvaney said he found a trove of fossils buried millions of years ago. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon. What on Earth was it?” said Mulvaney on Twitter, The post Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
