On Wednesday morning, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell sent a message to his players and coaching staff. Having already digested the film, Campbell instructed them to forget about last Saturday's blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers and focus solely on Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Lions, facing adversity yet again, must return to their winning ways over the next two weeks if they want to reach the playoffs for the first...

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO