Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?
Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Trail Blazers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
If your NBA team isn’t a serious title contender or rebuilding, you’ve surely heard this before: “It’s time to blow it up.”. Some will argue that the worst place to be in the NBA is in the middle. After all, the league’s best teams get to...
Los Angeles Lakers may get some much needed help vs Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four games in a row heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. While the Magic are an easier opponent on paper, this Lakers team has looked absolutely lost without Anthony Davis. Making matters worse is the fact that Tuesday’s game is...
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
Shocking Story of Grizzlies Dismissing Warriors Before Christmas Game
The Grizzlies turned down watching footage of the Warriors before the Christmas game
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jordan Poole ejection vs. Grizzlies
Jordan Poole had a spectacular Christmas Day game for the Golden State Warriors in his first 29 minutes of action. It’s the last few seconds before getting ejected against the Grizzlies that had to grind on head coach Steve Kerr’s gears. Poole finished with a team-high 32 points...
Warriors surprise special young fans with Christmas gifts at Sunday's game
"An iPad!" Trey screams with excitement. Thirteen-year-old Trey is battling a kidney disease. His smile - priceless for his dad Lawrence.
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
Raptors Land Pacers’ Buddy Hield In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the Western Conference was seen as the strongest conference in the NBA. Simply put, it was. The NBA champion has largely come from the West, and for many years, most of the serious contenders have too. This year, that isn’t the case. Just ask the...
Detroit Lions will 'recalibrate, respond' vs. Bears with NFL playoffs on line
On Wednesday morning, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell sent a message to his players and coaching staff. Having already digested the film, Campbell instructed them to forget about last Saturday's blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers and focus solely on Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. The Lions, facing adversity yet again, must return to their winning ways over the next two weeks if they want to reach the playoffs for the first...
Deadspin
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 10: John Stockton
For a player with such a high IQ on the basketball court, John Stockton’s lack thereof when it comes to science is simply astonishing. Stockton’s public image took a hit with many in 2022 for his vaccine idiocy, especially early in the year. After coming out as an...
Two Soccer Teams Could Replace A’s at Coliseum
The A’s might leave the city, but sports teams are still eyeing their Oakland Coliseum site as a potential new home. The Oakland Roots of the second-division USL Championship are looking at the stadium, where they would be accompanied by the Oakland Soul, a women’s soccer team launched by the Roots that will play in the second-division USL W League starting in 2023.
FanSided
