Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
What Would You Do? How to Spend New Year’s Eve in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do as a parent if you were child-free on New Year's Eve? You could go out and have a fun night celebrating with friends. You could perhaps go on a nice date and enjoy it with your partner. You could have a small get-together at your house and host a game night or party, or maybe you do what many of us only dream of, and go to bed and get a full eight hours of sleep or more, and see everybody next year. There are multiple options, and odds are most parents wont be this lucky until their children move out, but if you are the chosen ones, what would you do?
kmvt
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop set for Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas now in the rearview, the holiday celebrations carry on in the Magic Valley. New Year’s Eve is next on the docket. A tradition will be returning to Twin Falls for the 20th time, as the Magic Valley Ball Drop is set for Saturday night from the Grain Silos on 5th Ave South.
What Inflated Twin Falls Grocery Items Can You No Longer Afford?
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
How to Spend the Long Cold Christmas Weekend in the Magic Valley
After all the long hours of shopping, browsing the internet, and wrapping presents, this weekend is finally here and it will be time to celebrate Christmas. Take some time off work, spend time with the family and enjoy the best holiday of the year. It feels like it takes forever to get here, but once it does it is all worth it. While some of us will host family members and friends, and others will travel to visit their families, odds are you will be looking to entertain your guests or to be entertained. For those that are staying in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this holiday season, there are not any events, as most places are closed, but there are a few things you can do to get out of the house or stay in to celebrate Christmas this weekend.
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
For The First Time Ever Idaho Potato Drop Can Be Watched Everywhere
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
kmvt
Cassia County School District begins offering Blessing Boxes for the community
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is making it easier to get assistance, with the beginning of their new Blessing Boxes. Located in front of every school in Cassia County, the Blessing Boxes remove all barriers for people who need food, hygiene products, or school supplies.
kmvt
Two men injured following small explosion in Filer
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two men are recovering from their injuries tonight, following an explosion at a Filer RV Park. According to Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Lori Stewart, the call came in just after 3:45 P.M. at 2404 East, 3830 North. Two men were working in a...
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Post Register
Special weather advisory: NWS Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nation Weather Service has issued a special weather advisory for Prairie, Pine, and Fairfield Idaho. 55 mile per hour wind and half inch hail are possible until 5:45 pm. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure immediately.
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Don’t Miss These 8 Events this Cold December Weekend in Twin Falls
The holiday season is in full swing, and Christmas is less than two weeks away. As the holiday gets closer and closer, more holiday events are taking place. The weather will drop this week, and perhaps won't go above freezing, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside and miss out on the fun events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend. Here are some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley and even elsewhere in Idaho.
What Some Magic Valley Students Are Saying About Their Cafeterias
School lunches have made a dramatic change since I worked my way up the academic ladder in the eighties and nineties. I remember I didn't bother my parents with packing me food roughly halfway through my middle school years, so I relied on whatever menu items my schools provided for me to kill my hunger pains.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0