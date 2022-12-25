Read full article on original website
Pirates Sign Oldest Active MLB Player to One-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 42-year-old free agent left-handed pitcher Rich Hill Tuesday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. The deal is worth $8 million, per Heyman.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
Bringing the ghosts of Negro League baseball greats back to life in N.J.
Bobby Jones, a former major league pitcher and minor league manager, stepped sideways between plywood boards painted “Keep Closed” in orange lettering to enter the cold, dimly lit bowels beneath Hinchliffe Stadium’s right-field stands along Maple Street in Paterson. Inside, masons wearing hard hats smoothed cement, electricians...
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Perfect Option For Red Sox To Improve Catcher Depth
Should the Red Sox take a chance?
US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal
Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and it sounds like there is at least a decent chance the deal will fall through entirely. Mike Puma of the New York Post was told by a source that the likelihood... The post Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free
A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement
The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees Believe 'Nasty' Lefty Can Contribute in Bullpen Next Season
Matt Krook could make the jump to New York's big-league pitching staff in 2023, a left-hander that was recently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster
Angels Rumors: Former Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Linked to Halos
He could be a perfect addition as the sixth starter on this team.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with one trade deadline acquisition
When recalling the 2022 trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was aggressive, to say the least. The Yankees were all in on competing for a World Series, landing Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics and contact hitter Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Both of those...
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Angels Roster News: Halos Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Pact
He played in Double-A and Triple-A with the Halos last season.
Sure, Yost and Vargas are great. But here’s who belongs in the Royals Hall of Fame first
One of these three important figures has already been honored at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. | Opinion
How will other MLB owners take revenge on Steve Cohen?
Steve Cohen has spent over $800 million this offseason and ballooned the New York Mets payroll to over $380 million, the highest in MLB history. Cohen has shown he wants to win now. His spending has shined a bright spotlight on the cheapest owners in the sport. Flash forward to...
The best baseball players born on Dec. 28
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 28:. 1) Bill "Spaceman" Lee (1946) Eccentric, endlessly quotable, competitive but never boring, Lee was an All-Star...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Signs With Pirates To Continue Storied Career
The Boston Red Sox will not bring back left-handed pitcher Rich Hill for another year despite the lack of quality options in the rotation.
