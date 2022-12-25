ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bringing the ghosts of Negro League baseball greats back to life in N.J.

Bobby Jones, a former major league pitcher and minor league manager, stepped sideways between plywood boards painted “Keep Closed” in orange lettering to enter the cold, dimly lit bowels beneath Hinchliffe Stadium’s right-field stands along Maple Street in Paterson. Inside, masons wearing hard hats smoothed cement, electricians...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets are still working through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and it sounds like there is at least a decent chance the deal will fall through entirely. Mike Puma of the New York Post was told by a source that the likelihood... The post Report shares likelihood of Mets and Carlos Correa reaching deal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
10 convicted in shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz – but alleged mastermind walks free

A Dominican Republic court on Monday convicted 10 of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz in Santo Domingo in June 2019. Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind behind the mistaken-identity shooting, along with two other defendants, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. Gomez Vasquez covered his eyes and cried after he heard the verdict Monday night, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported. Ortiz, 47, was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in his native country on June 9, 2019, and underwent three surgeries — two in Boston and one on the...
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement

The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
The best baseball players born on Dec. 28

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 28:. 1) Bill "Spaceman" Lee (1946) Eccentric, endlessly quotable, competitive but never boring, Lee was an All-Star...
