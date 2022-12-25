ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

Russians now recruiting Afghans trained by US Navy SEALS- Many were forced to flee after Western troops left last year

Recent reports indicate that Putin is attempting to recruit Afghan forces, which were,. Elite and highly trained specialist soldiers of the Afghanistan National Defense Forces. [They] were trained by the United States Elite Forces, like the SEALS, Navy SEALS and DELTA FORCE. As well as Britain's SAS and the Special Forces of Australia and New Zealand." [i]
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
New York Post

Video shows Iranian woman admit stabbing hookup as revenge for Qassem Soleimani

Chilling new footage shows the moment an Iranian-born college student calmly admits to stabbing a man she met on a dating app as revenge for the US killing of a top military commander from her home country in 2020. Police body camera footage shows Nika Nikoubin, 22, confessing that she stabbed her Plenty of Fish date in the neck as they had sex in a Las Vegas-area hotel room in March because she wanted to “spill American blood.” “We were drinking a little bit and then — I guess we started to get into it and then I stabbed him,” Nikoubin says in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy