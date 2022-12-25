Read full article on original website
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms
A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.
Coastal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach up to 3 feet in parts of Northeast on Friday
One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record – likely near Superstorm Sandy levels – is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
2 dead, thousands without power after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
Two people were killed and at least 11 were hurt when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving more than 70,000 without power near the epicenter.
Watch: Avalanche wipes out skiers in Austrian Alps
Video shows skiers swallowed up by the snow. Four people were rescued, with one having serious injuries.
Winter weather break: Pattern flips to warmth after arctic blast, deadly holiday blizzard
As the nation powers through a deadly blizzard and arctic outbreak that brought sub-zero readings to the northern tier of the country and a hard freeze not seen in several years to the South, frigid residents might be clamoring for a break.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Start your day with the latest weather news – major winter storm, dangerous and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures and a strong earthquake rocks Northern California.
These are the all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state
As an arctic blast is set to bring bitterly cold temperatures to much of the U.S. through Christmas weekend, you might be wondering how low the temperature has ever gotten in your state.
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects
Powerful winds produced by a bomb cyclone moving across the Great Lakes region are pushing wind from one end of Lake Erie to the other.
More than 70 killed when blizzard, bomb cyclone wreak havoc across US
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S. has killed dozens of people, and the death toll is expected to climb.
Buffalo blizzard death toll jumps to 37 as crews continue digging out region
Officials in Erie County, New York, said the death toll from a historic blizzard on Christmas has jumped to at least 37 as clean-up and search and rescue operations continue across the region.
White Christmas forecast: Blizzard to leave much of nation covered in snow for holiday weekend
There's something magical about waking up on Christmas morning when there's snow on the ground, and chances are increasing that millions of people will experience a white Christmas this year.
Freezing rain wreaks havoc in Pacific Northwest, snarls air traffic at Seattle's airport
An arctic blast that has sent the Pacific Northwest into the ice box is mixing with a strong Pacific storm Friday to create a significant ice storm across northwestern Oregon and western Washington.
Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds
A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.
Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
